Visa-Free Regime Between Morocco & Azerbaijan To Start August 28
Date
8/9/2024 10:09:33 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
From August 28, the visa exemption agreement between Morocco and
Azerbaijan will enter into force, Azernews
reports, citing Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in
Azerbaijan.
Citizens of Azerbaijan will be able to stay in Morocco for up to
90 days, provided that their passports are valid for at least 180
days from the date of entry into the country. Similarly, citizens
of Morocco will enjoy visa-free privileges when they visit
Azerbaijan.
It was noted that as a result of this, the existing travel,
tourism and business exchange between Morocco and Azerbaijan is
expected to increase significantly.
It should be noted that August 28 marks the 32nd anniversary of
the establishment of diplomatic relations between Morocco and
Azerbaijan. The introduction of the visa-free regime on this date
is proof of mutual commitment to the deepening of brotherly
relations between the two countries.
