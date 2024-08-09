World Community Celebrates Book Lovers Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Every year, book Lovers Day is celebrated worldwide on August 9,
Azernews reports.
Established in the USA as an unofficial celebration, the holiday
raises awareness about the significance of books and the unique
place they hold in the live of people.
The Book Lovers Day unites writers, poets, publishers, employees
of printing houses and bookstores, libraries and book fans.
In Azerbaijan, this day is marked with great enthusiasm and
creativity.
The country is home to magnificent libraries, cozy bookstores as
well as publishing houses that offer an array of literary
works.
Azerbaijan National Library
Azerbaijan National Library houses more than 5 million books,
manuscripts, and maps. The library is recognized as one of the
largest libraries in the Caucasus region. It also honors the
significant contributions of the renowned playwright Mirza Fatali
Akhundov by bearing his name.
The Azerbaijan National Library has a vast array of literature
in various languages, including Azerbaijani, Russian, and
English.
The National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, made notable
visits to the library between 1995 and 1997, during which he
generously donated around 300 volumes from his personal
library.
In 2004, Azerbaijan National Library achieved a status of a
national library, following a decision by the Cabinet of
Ministers.
The library building is no less impressive. The facade of the
building is decorated with the statues of eminent poets and writers
like Nizami Ganjavi, Mahsati Ganjavi, Uzeyir Hajibayli, Shota
Rustaveli, Alexander Pushkin and many others.
Baku Book Center
Baku Book Center welcomed its first visitors on September 1,
2018 in order to inspire individuals to delve into the world of
books. Here bibliophiles and literary enthusiasts alike have the
opportunity to engage in a myriad of enriching activities.
The Center hosts a wide range of events, including book
presentations where authors share insights into their works, as
well as literary and musical evenings.
Visitors can participate in meetings with well-known cultural
figures, gaining a deeper understanding of their fields.
Baku Book Center also conducts thematic master classes,
providing hands-on experiences.
Whether you're a lifelong reader or someone looking to
rediscover the joys of reading, Book Lovers Day in Baku promises to
be a memorable celebration for all book lovers.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
MENAFN09082024000195011045ID1108537622
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.