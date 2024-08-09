Codapet Expands Compassionate In-Home Pet Euthanasia Services In Seattle, WA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CodaPet A Peaceful Passing At Home

In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The Veterinarian-owned startup empowers a of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home,

- Dr Lane MartinSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CodaPet announced that it is adding a licensed veterinarian in Seattle . The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end of life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable. Dr. Lane Martin joins Dr. Bonnie Goldwaite and Dr. Stephanie Norman to service Seattle and surrounding cities.“It is my wish that every family in Seattle and surrounding cities becomes aware of in-home pet euthanasia so that they and their beloved pet can experience a compassionate end-of-life experience when it's time. There is no greater final gift you can give your beloved pet than a peaceful, pain-free, and stress-free transition in a familiar setting surrounded by everything they love and enjoy," says Dr. Gary Hsia, co-founder of CodaPet.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I constantly hear the authentic gratitude from pet parents after they see how gentle and peaceful their beloved pets passed.”Dr. Gary Hsia, Dr. Bethany Hsia, and Dr. Karen Whala are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion to increase both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians that provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment."I wanted to partner with CodaPet to help my patients avoid the unwanted stress of a vet clinic visit in their final moments, allowing them to be calm and at ease in their home environment," says Dr Lane Martin . Dr Martin attended the University of Washington for undergraduate studies before moving to Corvallis to attend veterinary school at Oregon State University. After graduating with his Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine in 2011, Dr Martin returned to the Seattle area, married his beautiful wife, and began working at a local small animal practice for the next 13 years.Dr. Martin services Woodinville, Kirkland, Redmond, Edmonds, Shoreline, Lynnwood, Mercer Island, and MedinaHow In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $400 in Seattle. Aftercare and cremation price begins at $125 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services over 70 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit

Bethany Hsia

CodaPet

+1 833-263-2738

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Codapet: A Peaceful Passing At Home