Dubai: Meet 6 Sisters Who Juggle Studies, Sports To Become MMA, Jiu-Jitsu Fighters

Six Emirati girls from the same family are all set to take the MMA and Jiu-Jitsu world by storm.

With their passion and dedication, young Al Mutwa siblings are breaking barriers and shattering stereotypes in a dominated by males. Dubai girls Afra (15), Maryam (14), Noof (13), Anfal (12), and 11-year-old twins Hamda and Hessa are making a mark in combat sports while balancing their studies and training schedules.

At the ongoing IMMAF Youth World Championship in Abu Dhabi, Maryam and Noof have clinched a bronze medal each in the 52kg and 40kg categories, and others are hot on their heels. With four sisters competing in the championship and a set of twins waiting in the wings, the Al Mutwa family is set to be a formidable force in the years to come.

Ibtisam Ali, their mother, has been inspiring her girls to prove their mettle on the big stage and has arranged special mats at their home for everyone to train together.

“I have six children. All are girls, and all of them are MMA and Jiu-Jitsu athletes. They are good fighters. I hope they go on to win more medals for the UAE and do the country proud,” Ibtisam, affectionately called Um Afra, told Khaleej Times on the sidelines of the championship at the Mubadala Arena.

Training routine

These sisters train in Jiu-Jitsu with Brazilian coaches at their school in Ajman. It follows an enduring six-hour training session at Shabab Al Ahli Club, with weekends giving them more time dedicated to honing their skills.

“They train hard and at times together. They follow a daily routine. I drop them to school and go to work in Jebel Ali. Later, I take them to their training club. The grilling sessions start from 3-4 pm and can go until 9pm. It's a rigorous practice session,” said the mother, who at times skips work to see her children train. Getting interested in the sport, Ibtisam has started training as well.

Maryam noted that the sisters have been winning medals in other competitions.

“We have participated and won in other Jiu-Jitsu and MMA, including IMMAF competitions,” Maryam underlined.“At the next IMMAF, my twin sisters will also participate as they will turn 12 years old,” she said pointing out that the competition category starts from age groups of 12.

Their coach, a black belt in judo and Jiu-Jitsu, said that he keeps pushing the girls to give their best.

“I train and teach them. They train together sometimes at home or the club or have an open mat on Saturday. Earlier, Afra, Maryam, and Noof used to train at Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club, and the other three girls at Shabab Al Ahli Club. But once they shifted from Sharjah to Dubai, all the six girls started training at Shabab Al Ahli Club. They are doing well and win more medals for the country,” the coach highlighted.

