Former Armenian President's Brother Summoned To Prosecutor's Office

8/9/2024 5:19:14 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Alexander Sargsyan, the brother of Armenia's third president, Serzh Sargsyan, along with his family members, was invited to the General Prosecutor's Office for the confiscation of his illegal property.

Azernews reports that the Armenian publication "Hetq" has published information about this.

Alexander Sargsyan's sons, Narek and Hayk, were among those summoned. They were informed that an investigation had been conducted by the prosecutor's office, which had led to the drafting of an overview and the subsequent confiscation of property registered in the names of the family members.

At this stage, the prosecutor's office has not specified what items were confiscated. This is because interested parties have the opportunity to present evidence confirming the legality of the property's origin.

AzerNews

