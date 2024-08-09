Former Armenian President's Brother Summoned To Prosecutor's Office
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Alexander Sargsyan, the brother of Armenia's third president,
Serzh Sargsyan, along with his family members, was invited to the
General Prosecutor's Office for the confiscation of his illegal
property.
Azernews reports that the Armenian publication
"Hetq" has published information about this.
Alexander Sargsyan's sons, Narek and Hayk, were among those
summoned. They were informed that an investigation had been
conducted by the prosecutor's office, which had led to the drafting
of an overview and the subsequent confiscation of property
registered in the names of the family members.
At this stage, the prosecutor's office has not specified what
items were confiscated. This is because interested parties have the
opportunity to present evidence confirming the legality of the
property's origin.
