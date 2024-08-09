Back To School Promotion At Centrepoint

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Centrepoint has launched a Back-to-School promotion, 'featuring an extensive range of high-quality products, ensuring that every student, from nursery to university, is fully equipped for the school year ahead,' a statement said Wednesday.

Lifestyle has durable, stylish backpacks and trolley bags loaded with smart features like multiple compartments, ergonomic straps, and digital ports, all in machine-washable fabrics. Kids can fashionable lunch bags, lunch boxes, lunch bags, and water bottles along with the latest range of stationery and tech gadgets.

For the youngest learners, Babyshop presents a collection of school essentials including colourful backpacks and trolley bags to high-quality, comfortable uniform basics such as shirts, pants, and skirts.

At Splash, girls can choose from a variety of chic dresses, shirts, skirts, and tops, while boys can opt for smart shirts, trousers, and jackets, with everyone having their pick of bags and caps to go with it.

From classic black shoes to trendy sneakers, ShoeMart's collection caters to everyone's needs, from kids to young adults, apart from a wide variety of backpacks, trolley bags and value sets.

Shumalan Naicker, territory head, Landmark Group, Qatar, said: "We at Centrepoint believe to serve a larger audience with affordable price points, trendy characters, renowned brands, comfort, and great quality."

