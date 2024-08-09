Cannabisnewsbreaks Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1) Announces Launch Of Hiway A New, Value-Oriented Brand

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Supreme Cannabis Company (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1) , today announced the launch of Hiway, a new brand dedicated to providing frequent cannabis consumers with affordable products that do not compromise on quality.“While we continue to see a strong for our premium 7ACRES products, we are also seeing a tremendous consumer response to more affordable cannabis offerings; in July, dried flower products priced under $6 per gram accounted for approximately 40% of flower sales in Ontario,” Beena Goldenberg, president and CEO of Supreme Cannabis, stated in the news release.“With Hiway, we aim to exceed consumer expectations for value products by delivering a quality product at an affordable price. Hiway benefits from our strong reputation and leading practices for growing and processing high-quality cannabis products. With the launch of this value-oriented brand, we are leveraging our competencies, capacity and efficiencies to build market share and create an exceptional experience for more cannabis consumers.”

The Supreme Cannabis Company is a global diversified portfolio of distinct cannabis companies, products and brands. Since 2014, the company has emerged as one of the world's most premium producers of recreational, wholesale and medical cannabis products. Supreme Cannabis' portfolio of brands caters to diverse consumer and patient experiences, with brands and products that address recreational, wellness, medical and new consumer preferences. The Company's recreational brand portfolio includes, 7ACRES, 7ACRES Craft Collective, Blissco, sugarleaf and KKE. Supreme Cannabis addresses national and international medical cannabis opportunities through its premium Truverra brand. Supreme Cannabis' brands are backed by a focused suite of world-class operating assets that serve key functions in the value chain, including, scaled cultivation, value-add processing, automated packaging and product testing and R&D. For more information, visit the company's website at .

