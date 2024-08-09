Kolkata GOLD Rate Today, August 9: Check Price Of 18K, 22K, 24K

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) rate has been falling in Kolkata and throughout the country post the announcement of Budget. Here's what the yellow metal costs in the city on 9th of August 2024

The Price of Gold in Kolkata today, August 9 per gram of 22 carat is ₹6,520 and ₹6,846 for 24 carat

1 gram - ₹6,520

₹6,520 (yesterday)

8 grams - ₹ 52,160 ₹ 52,160 (yesterday)

10 grams - ₹ 65,200 ₹65,200 (yesterday)

1 gram - ₹ 6,846

₹ 6,846 (Yesterday)

8 grams - ₹ 54,768

₹ 54,768 (yesterday)

10 grams - ₹ 68,460

₹ 68,460 (Yesterday)

