Sidharth Malhotra Can't Wait For Audience To Catch 'Yodha' On Television
Date
8/8/2024 10:45:11 PM
(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, is riding high on anticipation as his film 'Yodha' is set to have its world television premiere.
The film follows the story of a hijacked airplane, and how a passenger single-handedly becomes a hero to save the people. The film stars Sidharth donning a uniform alongside Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in pivotal roles.
Sidharth, who essays the role of Arun Katyal in the film, said,“'Yodha' has been a labour of love for everyone involved. The film is filled with intense action and emotional depth that has really connected with the viewers. It's been a fantastic journey for me, bringing this action-packed film to life, and I can't wait for television audiences to experience the thrill and intensity we've poured into it”.
The film, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, features a series of high-tension moments, the great passion of a one-man army, the right mix of suspense, drama and thrill, and the extent to which one man can go for his country.
Raashii Khanna said,“'Yodha' has been a fantastic experience, and I am looking forward to seeing how it resonates with viewers on television. I hope the fans enjoy the film's emotional moments in a new setting and I hope everyone tunes in for what promises to be an exhilarating cinematic experience”.
'Yodha' is set to premiere on August 11 on Colors Cineplex.
MENAFN08082024000231011071ID1108534806
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.