Cyrela’S Strong Financial Performance In Q2 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Cyrela Brazil Realty (CYRE3) reported strong results for Q2 2024. The company achieved a net of R$412 million ($73.57 million).



This marked a 47% increase compared to the previous year. Analysts had expected a net profit of R$ 332 million ($59.29 million).

Revenue and Profit Margins

Cyrela's net revenue for the quarter reached R$ 1.86 billion ($332.14 million). This reflected 14% year-over-year growth.



Analysts had predicted Rs. 1.71 billion ($305.36 million). The company's gross margin improved by 0.6 percentage points to 32.9%.

Sales and Launches

Sales declined 6% year-over-year to R$ 1.71 billion ($305.36 million). The gross sales value of new launches dropped by 59%. Cyrela remains optimistic about the future.







The company attributed the decline in launches to various factors. It expressed confidence in its robust sales performance.

Cash Flow and Debt

Cyrela experienced a cash burn of R$61 million ($10.89 million) in Q2. In the same period of 2023, it generated R$ 22 million ($3.93 million). The company's adjusted debt-to-equity ratio increased from 5.9% to 9.1%.

Comparative Performance

In Q1 2024, Cyrela demonstrated strong growth. The company reported a net profit of R$267 million ($47.68 million).



However, this marked a 63% increase from the previous year. Net revenue for Q1 2024 was R$1.573 billion ($280.89 million).



In addition, the company attributed profit growth partly to a R$35 million ($6.25 million) gain from the sale of Cury shares.

Annual Performance

For 2023, Cyrela reported a net profit of R$ 942 million ($168.21 million). This represented a 16% increase from the previous year.



The company's net revenue grew by 16% to R$ 6.2 billion ($1.11 billion). Its gross margin improved by 1 percentage point to 34.5%.

Future Outlook

Cyrela's management remains confident about the second half of 2024. The company cites strong sales performance and successful launches.



It continues to navigate macroeconomic challenges. Cyrela aims to capitalize on opportunities in the high-end real estate sector.



In summary, Cyrela's Q2 2024 financial results highlight resilience. The company exceeded market expectations despite challenges in sales and launches.



Cyrela's strong revenue growth and improved profit margins position it well for continued success.

