UAE: Etihad Airways Confirms Restart Of Flights To Nairobi

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Etihad Airways will resume flights to Nairobi, Kenya, starting December 15, 2024, with seats now on sale, the airline announced on Thursday.

The carrier will fly four-times a week nonstop between Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport (AUH) and Nairobi Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (NBO).

Etihad's Vice-President and Scheduling, said:“We are pleased to resume flights between Abu Dhabi and Nairobi this winter.

“We are grateful to the Kenyan and UAE authorities for the authorization to resume flights and thank our passengers eager to use this popular route for their patience.”

Check the flight schedule below:

