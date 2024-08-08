175 Chinese Language Teachers Work In Saudi Schools

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

From mid-August, 175 Chinese language teachers will start working in primary and secondary in Saudi Arabia, Azernews reports.

According to the educational program implemented between the two countries, Chinese teachers will represent the first group to serve in Saudi Arabia. The program is part of an agreement between the two countries to expand cooperation in the field of Chinese language teaching in 2023. Accordingly, a group of teachers completed preparatory courses at Tianjin University from July 29 to August 2.

The training was organized jointly with the Center for Language Education and Cooperation of the Ministry of Education of Saudi Arabia and China in Beijing. The website of the newspaper Jankao Xiaoxi, associated with the Xinhua news agency, reports that Chinese language lessons will be taught in primary schools in Saudi Arabia.

According to the data jiaohanyu , a website that provides detailed information about Chinese language learning programs and job opportunities, China will send 800 teachers to Saudi Arabia in the coming years. Yakin Talal, Chief representative of the training organization, HR specialist at Tatweer Co of Saudi Arabia, thanked the center and the university for organizing the event.

University representative Gu Kai stated that the main goal is to educate more than 60,000 international students who know Chinese language and culture. According to him, China will implement new educational and cultural projects with Saudi Arabia in the future.