175 Chinese Language Teachers Work In Saudi Schools
By Alimat Aliyeva
From mid-August, 175 Chinese language teachers will start
working in primary and secondary schools in Saudi Arabia,
According to the educational program implemented between the two
countries, Chinese teachers will represent the first group to serve
in Saudi Arabia. The program is part of an agreement between the
two countries to expand cooperation in the field of Chinese
language teaching in 2023. Accordingly, a group of teachers
completed preparatory courses at Tianjin University from July 29 to
August 2.
The training was organized jointly with the Center for Language
Education and Cooperation of the Ministry of Education of Saudi
Arabia and China in Beijing. The website of the newspaper Jankao
Xiaoxi, associated with the Xinhua news agency, reports that
Chinese language lessons will be taught in primary schools in Saudi
Arabia.
According to the data jiaohanyu , a website that provides
detailed information about Chinese language learning programs and
job opportunities, China will send 800 teachers to Saudi Arabia in
the coming years. Yakin Talal, Chief representative of the training
organization, HR specialist at Tatweer Co of Saudi Arabia, thanked
the center and the university for organizing the event.
University representative Gu Kai stated that the main goal is to
educate more than 60,000 international students who know Chinese
language and culture. According to him, China will implement new
educational and cultural projects with Saudi Arabia in the
future.
