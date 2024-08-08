Informal Dinner Of Heads Of State Held In Astana
On August 8, an informal dinner of the heads of state was held
in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.
Azernews reports that Azerbaijani President
Ilham Aliyev attended the event.
