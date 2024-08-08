Omnira Software Earns ISO 27001:2022 Certification, Setting A New Standard In Information Security

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Omnira Software _ISO 27001 2022 Certification

Omnira Software, a leading provider of software solutions for exploration and production (E&P) companies, has recently achieved ISO 27001:2022 accreditation.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Omnira Software , a leading provider of software solutions for exploration and production (E&P) companies, has recently achieved ISO 27001:2022 accreditation. This certification reinforces the company's dedication to maintaining the highest standards of information security, software quality, and operational excellence, strengthening its position as a trusted business partner in the industry.

ISO 27001:2022, recognized worldwide as the definitive standard for information security management systems (ISMS), plays a crucial role in industries where data integrity and software quality are essential. The certification process involved a detailed evaluation of Omnira's operational practices, including policies, procedures, and controls, conducted by an independent, accredited auditing firm. This assessment verified Omnira's adherence to stringent security standards.

John Pollock, Omnira Software's Chief Product Officer, emphasized the significance of this certification: "Achieving ISO 27001:2022 is not just an achievement for our company; it represents our ongoing dedication to the highest level of product quality and protecting our clients' sensitive information. With this certification, we assure our customers and partners of our ability to provide high-quality software and services and to manage sensitive data with robust processes and controls."

"This certification is more than a validation; it's a catalyst that differentiates us in a competitive, security-focused market, reinforcing our leadership in delivering secure, innovative solutions for the E&P sector," said Francisco Gomez, CEO of Omnira Software.

“Obtaining ISO 27001:2022 certification demonstrates Omnira Software's dedication to meet a high standard of quality and security demanded by our customers. These measures not only ensure compliance with strict regulations but also give us a distinct competitive edge in the industry," noted John Pollock.

About Omnira Software

Omnira Software's product suite, including MOSAIC, VERDAZO, and ASSET PLANNER, supports critical E&P processes, including reserves management, planning, forecasting, and different operations processes, delivering efficiencies, confidence in the data, and insights for better decision-making.

