Himachal Cabinet Approves Rental Expenses For Houses Damaged In Flashfloods

(MENAFN- IANS) Shimla, Aug 8 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, presided over by Chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Thursday announced to provide Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 per month as rental expenses in urban and rural areas, respectively, to those whose homes were completely damaged in flashfloods on August 1.

Besides, it was decided to provide free ration, LPG re-fills, utensils, and bedding for three months from August 1. Additionally, a relief of Rs 50,000 will be disbursed to families affected by the cloudbursts.

The Cabinet decided to create and fill 462 posts of various categories in Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, including 14 posts of Medical Officers and four posts each of psychiatrist and clinical psychologist, 300 posts of staff nurses, two posts of radiographer, 47 posts of ward boy, four posts of operation theatre assistant, two posts of transplant coordinator, 10 posts of data entry operator, five posts of class-IV, etc.

Additionally, it was also decided to create and fill 489 posts of various categories in Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Shimla and Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialty at Chamiyana.

This includes 21 posts of Specialist Medical Officers in IGMC and seven posts of Super-Specialty Medical Officers in the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialties.

It gave its nod to fill 400 posts of staff nurse, 43 posts of operation theatre assistant, 11 posts of nursing orderly-cum-dresser, two posts of dietician, one post of physiotherapist and four posts of data entry operator.

The Cabinet decided to amend the Himachal Pradesh Minor Minerals (Concession) and Minerals (Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage) Rules, 2015.

Under the new provisions, suitable private lands available for mining could be put to auction for extraction of minerals with the consent of the land owners for which 80 per cent of annual bid amount will be offered to the land owners.

Additionally, to promote systematic, scientific and sustainable mining and to meet the growing demand of minerals, the use of machinery for mineral excavations in the riverbeds is allowed. The depth of mining in riverbeds is enhanced from one to two metres.

The provision has been made to allow removal of sand and gravel from agriculture field's up to the depth of two metres after every monsoon season and it will be treated as non-mining activity.

Furthermore, the new amendments allow charging Rs 5 per tonne as electric vehicle charges, Rs 5 per tonne as online charges and Rs 2 per tonne as milk cess.

For the usage of materials generated due to non-mining activities, a processing charge equivalent to 75 per cent of royalty (Rs 140 per tonne) will be payable to the government.

To promote natural farming, the Cabinet decided to implement the HIM-UNNATI scheme, using a cluster-based approach for the production and certification of chemical-free produce and aims to establish 2,600 agricultural groups, involving approximately 50,000 farmers.

The scheme will provide essential capacity-building training and financial assistance to strengthen the farming community's economy.

Additionally, it plans to procure natural farming wheat at Rs 40 per kg and maize at Rs 30 per kg.

The Cabinet constituted a sub-committee, chaired by Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar, with Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi and Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan as members, to address the issue of Gram Panchayat Veterinary Assistants in the Animal Husbandry Department and submit its recommendations.