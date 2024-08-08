Saga Communications, Inc. Reports 2Nd Quarter 2024 Results

On a same station basis for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, net revenue decreased 2.4% to $28.5 million, station operating expense increased 4.0% to $23.3 million, and operating income was $2.1 million compared to $4.3 million for the same quarter last year.

Net revenue decreased 2.0% to $53.4 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 compared to $54.5 million for the same period last year. Station operating expense increased 5.5% for the six-month period to $46.5 million compared to the same period last year. For the six-month period, our operating loss was $0.3 million compared to operating income of $5.2 million and station operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure) decreased to $9.2 million from $12.8 million for the same period last year. Capital expenditures for the six-months were flat at $2.6 million compared with the same period last year. Net income was $0.9 million for the six-month period compared to $4.3 million for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share were $0.15 in the first six-months of 2023.

On a same station basis for the six months ended June 30, 2024, net revenue decreased 2.5% to $53.1 million from last year, station operating expense increased 4.9% to $46.3 million, and we had an operating loss of $0.3 million compared to operating income of $5.2 million for the same period last year.

The Company closed on its acquisition of five radio stations and one translator in Lafayette, IN on May 31, 2024. These stations were operated by the Company for one month during the 2nd quarter of 2024.

The Company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on June 28, 2024. The aggregate amount of the quarterly dividend was approximately $1.6 million. To date, Saga has paid over $132 million in dividends to shareholders since the first special dividend was paid in 2012. The Company intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends in the future. Consistent with its strategic objective of maintaining a strong balance sheet and with returning value to our shareholders, the Board of Directors will also continue to consider declaring special cash dividends, variable dividends and stock buybacks in the future.

The Company's balance sheet reflects $24.1 million in cash and short-term investments as of June 30, 2024 and $26.2 million as of August 5, 2024. The Company currently has $5.0 million drawn against its $50.0 million revolving credit facility. The funds were drawn on the line as a part of the acquisition of the Lafayette, IN radio stations. The Company expects to spend approximately $5.0 – $5.5 million for capital expenditures during 2024.

Saga utilizes certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to assess its financial performance. The attached Selected Supplemental Financial Data tables disclose“actual”,“same station”, and“proforma” financial information as well as the Company's reconciliation of non-GAAP measures: GAAP operating income to station operating income, GAAP net income to trailing twelve-month consolidated EBITDA and actual operating results to same station operating results as well as other financial data. The actual financial information reflects our historical financial results and include the results of operations for stations that we did not own for the entire comparable period. The same station financial information reflects only the results of operations for stations that we owned for the entire comparable period. The proforma financial information assume all acquisitions in 2024 occurred as of January 1, 2023. Such non-GAAP measures include same station financial information, pro forma financial information, station operating income, trailing 12-month consolidated EBITDA, and leverage ratio. These non-GAAP measures are generally recognized by the broadcasting industry as measures of performance and are used by Saga to assess its financial performance including, but not limited to, evaluating individual station and market-level performance, evaluating overall operations, as a primary measure for incentive-based compensation of executives and other members of management and as a measure of financial position. Saga's management believes these non-GAAP measures are used by analysts who report on the industry and by investors to provide meaningful comparisons between broadcasting groups, as well as an indicator of their market value. These measures are not measures of liquidity or of performance in accordance with GAAP and should be viewed as a supplement to and not as a substitute for the results of operations presented on a GAAP basis including net operating revenue, operating income, and net income. Reconciliations for all the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are attached in the Selected Supplemental Financial Data tables.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Words such as“will,”“may,”“believes,”“intends,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“guidance,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The material risks facing our business are described in the reports Saga periodically files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Readers should note that forward-looking statements may be impacted by several factors, including global, national, and local economic changes and changes in the radio broadcast industry in general as well as Saga's actual performance. Actual results may vary materially from those described herein and Saga undertakes no obligation to update any information contained herein that constitutes a forward-looking statement.

Saga is a media company whose business is devoted to acquiring, developing and operating broadcast properties with a growing focus on opportunities complimentary to our core radio business including digital, e-commerce and non-traditional revenue initiatives. Saga owns or operates broadcast properties in 28 markets, including 82 FM, 32 AM radio stations and 79 metro signals. For additional information, contact us at (313) 886-7070 or visit our website at .

