Houston And Dallas Physicians Open MDVIP-Affiliated Primary Care Practices

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MDVIP , the leader in personalized healthcare with a network of over 1,100 physicians nationwide, today announced the opening of two MDVIP-affiliated practices in Texas. Sanila Rana, MD , a board-certified internist in Houston, and Wesley G. Wilson, DO , a board-certified family physician in Forney, have joined the MDVIP network and are currently accepting patients who seek more time and a closer relationship with their primary care doctor.

As MDVIP-affiliated physicians, Drs. Rana and Wilson offer a solution to the myriad frustrations that patients can experience with traditional primary care, including long waits to schedule an appointment, rushed visits and difficulty getting all of their concerns addressed. By maintaining a smaller practice, the doctors are able to spend more time with their patients to focus on prevention and early detection as well as help manage chronic conditions. Other conveniences include same- or next-day appointments that last an average of 30 minutes and 24/7 physician availability.

"Over the last two decades of practicing internal medicine, I've learned the importance of getting to know every patient as a person instead of treating them as a medical chart," said Dr. Sanila Rana, who has a special interest in diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular health, obesity and women's health and is fluent in English, Spanish, Urdu and Hindi. "My partnership with MDVIP allows more time to do just that, where we can discuss your concerns, dive into your health history and develop a care plan tailored specifically to you. Whether you're facing a complex medical condition or simply want to optimize your wellness, I want to help you achieve your goals and build a partnership that will last a lifetime."

"Since opening my practice in Forney three decades ago, my goal has always been to provide highly individualized and proactive care to patients of all ages in the community," said Dr. Wesley Wilson, who maintains hospital affiliations with Baylor Scott & White Sunnyvale and Texas Health Rockwall. "I'm excited to bring MDVIP's model of personalized care to Kaufman County, which not only provides a better experience for patients and families but is shown to improve health outcomes in measurable ways."

Personalized Care

For an annual membership fee, patients receive the MDVIP Wellness Program , a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to give a more complete view of the patient's overall health. Using the results, physicians provide ongoing coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their wellness goals.

Other benefits include the MDVIP Connect

app and website, which allow patients to communicate with their doctor online, access personal health records and obtain meal plans, workout programs and other healthcare resources. Should an emergent need arise while a patient is traveling, physicians can help arrange care with a local hospital, pharmacy or doctor, which may include another MDVIP affiliate.

Proven Health Outcomes

Eleven peer-reviewed, published studies show that patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices have

better health outcomes

compared to those in traditional primary care practices, including:



79% fewer hospitalizations for Medicare patients, equating to $600 million savings in one year

72% fewer hospitalizations for commercially insured patients 40% more patients identified at risk for cardiovascular disease using advanced testing

About Sanila Rana, MD

Dr. Rana earned her medical degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, and she completed her internship and residency in Internal Medicine at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, Florida. She is board-certified in Internal Medicine and speaks English, Spanish, Urdu and Hindi. Dr. Rana sees patients throughout Greater Houston, including West University, Bellaire, EaDo, Midtown, Montrose, Heights, Sugarland, Missouri City, Tomball, Katy, Humble, Pearland and Spring. She works with hospitalists at all the major systems, including St. Luke's Health, Houston Methodist, Memorial Hermann, HCA Houston Healthcare and St. Joseph Medical Center. Her office is located at 3700 Buffalo Speedway, Suite 350, in Houston. For more information on Dr. Rana or to join her practice, visit .

About Wesley G. Wilson, DO

Dr. Wilson earned his medical degree from the Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine in Fort Worth, and he completed his internship and residency in Family Medicine at Louisiana State University in Monroe, Louisiana. Dr. Wilson is board-certified in Family Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Sunnyvale and Texas Health Rockwall. His primary service areas in the Metroplex region include Forney, Terrell, Kaufman, Crandall, Mesquite, Sunnyvale, Rockwall and Heath. His office is located at 605 East Broad Street in Forney. For more information on Dr. Wilson or to join his practice, visit .

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,100 primary care physicians serving over 400,000 patients. For more information, visit mdvip . Follow MDVIP on Facebook , Instagram , X

and LinkedIn .

