Storm of international condemnation erupts following remarks by Bezalel Smotrich

(MENAFN) A storm of international condemnation has erupted following remarks by Bezalel Smotrich, Israel's finance minister, suggesting that starving Gaza's population could be justified in pursuit of political goals. The comments, widely criticized as inhumane and provocative, have drawn sharp rebukes from the European Union, France, and the United Kingdom, highlighting concerns over humanitarian principles and international law.



Smotrich's statement, asserting that starving two million people in Gaza could be morally justified to pressure what he termed as "hostages," has been labeled by the European Union as tantamount to a war crime. The European Union has called on the Israeli government to unequivocally distance itself from such rhetoric, emphasizing that deliberate starvation of civilians is a clear violation of humanitarian norms and human rights.



France has underscored Israel's legal obligation under international humanitarian law to provide humanitarian aid to the Gaza population, given Israel's control over access to the territory. The French government condemned Smotrich's remarks, affirming that humanitarian assistance to vulnerable populations must be upheld regardless of political disputes.



In the United Kingdom, Foreign Secretary David Lammy has urged the broader Israeli government to retract and condemn Smotrich's statements, reflecting a stance aligned with international condemnation of actions or statements that undermine humanitarian values and exacerbate suffering.



The controversy surrounding Smotrich's remarks underscores the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where two million Palestinians face severe socio-economic challenges exacerbated by political tensions and territorial restrictions. As calls for accountability and adherence to international law intensify, the incident has heightened global scrutiny of Israel's policies towards Gaza and its implications for regional stability and humanitarian rights.



Efforts to address the fallout from Smotrich's comments are expected to influence diplomatic relations and discourse on humanitarian obligations, signaling broader implications for Israel's international standing and efforts towards peaceful resolution in the Middle East.

MENAFN08082024000045015687ID1108532024