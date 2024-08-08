Ducommun Incorporated Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the“Company”) today reported results for its second quarter ended June 29, 2024.



Second Quarter 2024 Recap



Net revenue was $197.0 million, an increase of 5.2% over Q2 2023

Net income of $7.7 million (increase of 225% year-over-year), or $0.52 per diluted share, or 3.9% of revenue, up 260 bps year-over-year

Non-GAAP adjusted net income of $12.5 million (increase of 72% year-over-year), or $0.83 per diluted share

Gross margin of 26.0%, year-over-year growth of 460 bps Adjusted EBITDA of $30.0 million (increase of 15% year-over-year), or 15.2% of revenue, up 130 bps year-over-year



“Q2 was another outstanding quarter for DCO as we grew our topline both year-over-year and sequentially, led by strength in both of our Commercial Aerospace and Military segments along with strong quarterly gross margins and Adjusted EBITDA margins,” said Stephen G. Oswald, chairman, president and chief executive officer.“Net revenue was a quarterly record $197.0 million, up over 5% compared to Q2 2023, with strong demand for business jets, select Airbus platforms, required buffer stock build for the Monrovia facility closure along with maintaining level load production rates on other commercial aerospace platforms despite the temporary slowdown in demand from aircraft OEMs.

"The other big news is Ducommun delivered a new quarterly record for gross margin, expanding 460 bps year-over-year from 21.4% to 26.0%. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA margins also were very strong as we now gain increased momentum on our Vision 2027 strategy and financial goals. Continued growth in our higher margin engineered products businesses, some benefits of favorable product mix, savings from our on-going restructuring program, value pricing along with productivity, all contributed to the excellent margin story in Q2.

“In December 2022, we laid out our Vision 2027 Plan to investors and now halfway through year two of the Plan, we have made solid progress in achieving our revenue and especially EBITDA margin growth targets. The team is driving the business and on track to deliver our longer-term goals as we remain relentless on meeting the commitments.

“Ducommun was also a participant at the Farnborough Air Show last month where there was significant focus on the quality challenges and supply chain constraints in the industry. I am proud of the Ducommun team for being laser focused on delivering high quality products to our customers, on-time while maintaining a strong position to meet the anticipated higher demand for Commercial Aerospace products later this year and in 2025. It also shows in our numerous A&D OEM customer awards over the last 18 months recognizing our performance.”

Second Quarter Results

Net revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was $197.0 million compared to $187.3 million for the second quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase of 5.2% was primarily due to the following in the Company's key end-use markets:



$9.9 million higher revenue in the Company's commercial aerospace end-use markets due to higher production on selected single-aisle and twin-aisle aircraft, buffer stock build for the Monrovia performance center closure, and growth in regional and business aircraft platforms, partially offset by lower revenues from in-flight entertainment; and $3.2 million higher revenue in the Company's military and space end-use markets due to higher rates on rotary-wing aircraft and naval platforms, partially offset by lower rates on fixed-wing aircraft platforms.

In addition, revenue for the Company's industrial end-use markets for the second quarter of 2024 decreased $3.4 million compared to the second quarter of 2023 mainly due to the Company selectively pruning non-core business.

Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $7.7 million, or 3.9% of revenue, or $0.52 per diluted share, compared to $2.4 million, or 1.3% revenue, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023. This reflects higher gross profit of $11.1 million and lower restructuring charges of $2.7 million ($0.9 million was recorded as cost of sales), partially offset by higher selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses of $5.7 million and lower other income of $4.1 million. A portion of the higher SG&A expenses were due to the $1.4 million of professional fees related to the unsolicited non-binding offer to acquire all the shares of Ducommun Incorporated and BLR Aerospace (“BLR”) SG&A expenses of $1.3 million which did not exist in the prior year period as the acquisition of BLR was not completed until the end of April 2023 as well as higher other legal and professional fees of $1.5 million, including for the evaluation of acquisition opportunities.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2024 was $51.2 million, or 26.0% of revenue, compared to gross profit of $40.1 million, or 21.4% of revenue, for the second quarter of 2023. The increase in gross profit as a percentage of net revenue year-over-year was primarily due to higher manufacturing volume and favorable product mix, pricing actions, along with some improving benefits from the restructuring initiative, partially offset by higher other manufacturing costs.

Operating income for the second quarter of 2024 was $13.9 million, or 7.1% of revenue, compared to $5.0 million, or 2.7% of revenue, in the comparable period last year. The year-over-year increase of $8.9 million was primarily due to higher gross profit and lower restructuring charges, partially offset by higher SG&A expenses, which was noted above. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income for the second quarter of 2024 was $19.9 million, or 10.1% of revenue, compared to $15.2 million, or 8.1% of revenue, in the comparable period last year. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to higher GAAP operating income, partially offset by lower add backs of restructuring charges and Guaymas fire related expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2024 was $30.0 million, or 15.2% of revenue, compared to $26.1 million, or 13.9% of revenue, for the comparable period in 2023.

Interest expense for the second quarter of 2024 was $4.0 million compared to $5.7 million in the comparable period of 2023. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to the benefit from the interest rate swaps which became effective on January 1, 2024, along with a lower debt balance in the second quarter of 2024.

During the second quarter of 2024, the net cash provided by operations was $3.5 million compared to $9.2 million during the second quarter of 2023. The lower net cash provided by operations during the second quarter of 2024 was primarily due to higher contract assets and lower accounts payable, partially offset by higher net income and lower inventories.

Business Segment Information

Electronic Systems

Electronic Systems segment net revenue for the quarter ended June 29, 2024 was $101.4 million, compared to $107.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to the following in the Company's key end-use markets:



$1.8 million lower revenue within the Company's military and space end-use markets due to lower rates on fixed-wing aircraft platforms, partially offset by higher rates on naval and submarine platforms and rotary-wing aircraft platforms; and $0.5 million lower revenue in the Company's commercial aerospace end-use markets due to lower in-flight entertainment revenues, partially offset by higher rates on regional and business aircraft and large aircraft platforms.

In addition, revenue for the Company's industrial end-use markets for the second quarter of 2024 decreased $3.4 million compared to the second quarter of 2023 mainly due to the Company selectively pruning non-core business.

Electronic Systems segment operating income for the quarter ended June 29, 2024 was $16.8 million, or 16.6% of revenue, compared to $9.5 million, or 8.9% of revenue, for the comparable quarter in 2023. The year-over-year increase of $7.3 million was primarily due to higher manufacturing volume, favorable product mix, pricing actions, and lower restructuring charges. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income for the second quarter of 2024 was $17.2 million, or 16.9% of revenue, compared to $12.2 million, or 11.4% of revenue, in the comparable period last year.

Structural Systems

Structural Systems segment net revenue for the quarter ended June 29, 2024 was $95.6 million, compared to $80.2 million for the second quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the following:



$10.4 million higher revenue within the Company's commercial aerospace end-use markets due to higher production on selected single-aisle and twin-aisle aircraft, buffer stock build for the Monrovia performance center closure, and growth in various business jet platforms; and $5.0 million higher revenue within the Company's military and space end-use markets due to higher rates on fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft platforms.

Structural Systems segment operating income for the quarter ended June 29, 2024 was $10.6 million, or 11.0% of revenue, compared to $5.4 million, or 6.7% of revenue, for the comparable quarter in 2023. The year-over-year increase of $5.2 million was primarily due to higher volume, favorable product mix, pricing actions, and lower Guaymas fire related expenses. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income for the second quarter of 2024 was $14.7 million, or 15.4% of revenue, compared to $12.8 million, or 16.0% of revenue, in the comparable period last year.

Corporate General and Administrative (“CG&A”) Expenses

CG&A expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were $13.4 million, or 6.8% of total Company revenue, compared to $9.9 million, or 5.3% of total Company revenue, for the comparable quarter in the prior year. The year-over-year increase in CG&A expenses was primarily due to higher professional services fees of $2.9 million, of which $1.4 million was related to the unsolicited non-binding offer to acquire all the shares of Ducommun Incorporated, $1.5 million in other legal and professional services, including for the evaluation of acquisition opportunities.

Conference Call

A teleconference hosted by Stephen G. Oswald, the Company's chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Suman B. Mookerji, the Company's senior vice president, chief financial officer will be held today, August 8, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET) to review these financial results.

Mr. Oswald and Mr. Mookerji will be speaking on behalf of the Company and anticipate the call (including Q&A) to last approximately 45 minutes.

Additional information regarding Ducommun's results can be found in the Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation available at .

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and any attachments include“forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, in particular, any statements about the Company's 2027 Vision Strategy, long-term goals and the anticipated demand for commercial aerospace products through 2025. The Company generally uses the words“may,”“will,”“could,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“plan,”“intend,”“continue” and similar expressions in this press release and any attachments to identify forward-looking statements. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: whether the anticipated pre-tax restructuring charges will be sufficient to address all anticipated restructuring costs, including related to employee separation, facilities consolidation, inventory write-down and other asset impairments; whether the expected cost savings from the restructuring will ultimately be obtained in the amount and during the period anticipated; whether the restructuring in the affected areas will be sufficient to build a more cost efficient, focused, higher margin enterprise with higher returns for the Company's shareholders; the strength of the real estate market, the duration of any lease entered into as part of any sale-leaseback transaction, the amount of commissions owed to brokers, and applicable tax rates; the impact of the Company's debt service obligations and restrictive debt covenants; the Company's end-use markets are cyclical; the Company depends upon a selected base of industries and customers; a significant portion of the Company's business depends upon U.S. Government defense spending; the Company is subject to extensive regulation and audit by the Defense Contract Audit Agency; contracts with some of the Company's customers contain provisions which give the its customers a variety of rights that are unfavorable to the Company; further consolidation in the aerospace industry could adversely affect the Company's business and financial results; the Company's ability to successfully make acquisitions, including its ability to successfully integrate, operate or realize the projected benefits of such businesses; the Company relies on its suppliers to meet the quality and delivery expectations of its customers; the Company uses estimates when bidding on fixed-price contracts which estimates could change and result in adverse effects on its financial results; the impact of existing and future laws and regulations; the impact of existing and future accounting standards and tax rules and regulations; environmental liabilities could adversely affect the Company's financial results; cyber security attacks, internal system or service failures may adversely impact the Company's business and operations; the ultimate geographic spread, duration and severity of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, and the effectiveness of actions taken, or actions that may be taken, by governmental authorities to contain the outbreak or treat its impact, and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. You should understand that many important factors, including those discussed herein, could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those expressed or suggested in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release, August 8, 2024, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available from the SEC's EDGAR database at ).

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA (which excludes interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, professional fees related to unsolicited non-binding acquisition offer, Guaymas fire related expenses, other fire related expenses, insurance recoveries related to loss on operating assets, insurance recoveries related to business interruption, and inventory purchase accounting adjustments), including as a percentage of revenue, non-GAAP operating income, including as a percentage of net revenues, non-GAAP earnings, non-GAAP earnings per share, and backlog. In addition, certain other prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year's presentation.

The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provide important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company's actual and forecasted operating performance, capital resources and cash flow. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company discloses different non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide greater transparency and to help the Company's investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare Ducommun's results to its previously reported results. The non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses may not be comparable to similarly titled financial measures used by other companies.

The Company defines backlog as potential revenue and is based on customer placed purchase orders and long-term agreements (“LTAs”) with firm fixed price and expected delivery dates of 24 months or less. The majority of the LTAs do not meet the definition of a contract under ASC 606 and thus, the backlog amount disclosed herein is greater than the remaining performance obligations disclosed under ASC 606. Backlog is subject to delivery delays or program cancellations, which are beyond the Company's control. Backlog is affected by timing differences in the placement of customer orders and tends to be concentrated in several programs to a greater extent than the Company's net revenues. As a result of these factors, trends in the Company's overall level of backlog may not be indicative of trends in the Company's future net revenues.

