Bangladesh Unrest: Actor Shanto Khan, His Father Selim Khan Lynched In Violent Mob Attack During Protests

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bangladeshi Shanto Khan and his father and producer-director, Selim Khan, were killed after being fatally attacked and assaulted by a mob in Chandpur during violent protests on Monday night.

The duo fled their village to seek refuge in Farakkabad Bazar of Belia Union in Bangladesh but were subsequently lynched by a violent mob, Times of India reported.

Expressing shock and disappointment, the Bengali or Kolkata actors who have worked with Shanto Khan in Bangladeshi film projects remembered the critically acclaimed actor. They pointed to incidents, unveiling the actor's caring and nurturing nature while figuring out the loss.

Actor Rajatabha Dutta, who worked with the deceased actor Shanto in the 2022 Bangladeshi film Bikkhov (Resentment), said the young actor was cooperative and respectful on the sets.

"I was stunned after hearing the news that he and his father were killed. We don't know the circumstances leading to their deaths. It saddens my heart to learn they were killed. Artists like us who thrive on art and creativity always yearn for peace, amity and brotherhood," PTI quoted actor Rajatabha Dutta as saying.

He added,“During our shoot in Chandpur (in Bangladesh) for the movie, he personally took care of my needs. He was attentive to my needs, even at the hotel. I do not know how or why he had to die at such a young age when his career was looking up.”

In 2019, Shanto debuted in Bengali Cinema with 'Prem Chor'. In 2021, he starred in 'Piya Re' alongside Actor Kaushani Mukhopadhyay. In 2023, Shanto Khan appeared in 'Bubujaan' and 'Anto Nagar' in 2024.

Meanwhile, actress Kaushani Mukhopadhyay, who starred opposite Shanto in 'Piya Re', recalled that Shanto had extended all hospitality to her and other actors from India during the shoot at Chandpur and Dhaka. She added,“I got the deeply disturbing news late Monday night and have remained distressed ever since,” reported PTI.

Filmmaker Raj Chakraborty said,“Any death, be it of a protesting student, a policeman, an actor, a producer or a political activist, is shocking. All of us have fond memories of working in Bangladesh.

Another notable figure, producer-director Parambrata Chatterjee, who had worked on several projects in Bangladesh, denounced vandalizing statues of iconic figures. He was also appalled by the killings in the neighbouring country.

Selim Khan owned a renowned Bangladeshi production house and produced several films, including Tungi Parar Miya Bhai and Commando. The Actor-producer was an expelled Awami League leader.

(With inputs from PTI)