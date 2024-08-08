Japan Floating Robo-Ships To Meet China's Sea Challenge

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Japan is bolstering its maritime capabilities with Uncrewed Surface Vessels (USV) in response to China's aggressive actions in the East China Sea, marking a strategic shift in defense and the US-Japan alliance.

This month, the Indo-Pacific Defense Forum (IPDF) reported that the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) is advancing its maritime capabilities by prioritizing the implementation of USVs, seen as a significant enhancement in intelligence, surveillance and combat support.

IPDF says this strategic move comes in response to China's repeated incursions around the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. For instance, the source notes that in a notable incident in June 2024, Chinese vessels entered Japanese waters for a record 64 hours.

Stephen Nagy, an international relations professor at Japan's International Christian University, emphasized to IPDF the importance of enhancing maritime domain awareness capabilities in the Sea of Japan, across the Taiwan Strait, and in the South China Sea.

He highlighted the need for mine countermeasures and antisubmarine warfare to counter potential blockades by China's People's Liberation Army-Navy (PLA-N).

IPDF says Japan's 2024 defense white paper highlights the importance of USVs in enhancing national defense. It notes that these vessels can operate autonomously and are safer and more cost-effective than crewed vessels. It also emphasizes that USV collaboration with the US Navy is crucial for technological innovation.

IPDF notes that Japan's partnership with JMU Defense Systems has delivered a USV for testing on the JMSDF's latest Mogami-class frigate. The report says the frigate is intended to serve as the mother ship for uncrewed underwater and mine disposal vessels.