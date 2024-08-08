Azerbaijan's Deputy FM Participates OIC Executive Committee Extraordinary Meeting

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Yalchin Rafiyev, Azerbaijan's Deputy of Foreign Affairs, participated in the open-ended extraordinary meeting of the OIC Executive Committee at the level of Foreign Ministers in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Azernews reports.

The parties discussed the latest situation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone, its regional threats, and potential solutions. The meeting concluded with the adoption of the Final Communiqué.

It's important to highlight that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) serves as a significant international body, uniting 57 member states and acting as the collective voice for the Muslim world.

Following Azerbaijan's reestablishment of independence, it promptly pursued OIC membership, successfully joining in 1991.