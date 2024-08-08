Azerbaijan's Deputy FM Participates OIC Executive Committee Extraordinary Meeting
Yalchin Rafiyev, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Foreign
Affairs, participated in the open-ended extraordinary meeting of
the OIC Executive Committee at the level of Foreign Ministers in
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Azernews reports.
The parties discussed the latest situation in the
Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone, its regional threats, and
potential solutions. The meeting concluded with the adoption of the
Final Communiqué.
It's important to highlight that the Organisation of Islamic
Cooperation (OIC) serves as a significant international body,
uniting 57 member states and acting as the collective voice for the
Muslim world.
Following Azerbaijan's reestablishment of independence, it
promptly pursued OIC membership, successfully joining in 1991.
