Car bomb attack in Syria leaves 9 dead, 14 injured

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, a car bomb attack in Syria's northern city of Azaz resulted in the deaths of at least nine individuals and left 14 others injured, according to sources on the ground. The explosion occurred at a road checkpoint that was under the control of opposition forces. The immediate aftermath of the blast saw significant chaos, with security measures being ramped up in the vicinity to contain the situation.



The injured victims were promptly transported to Azaz Hospital, where medical teams are attending to their needs. The explosion's impact was severe, and the surrounding area has been put under heightened security as authorities work to manage the fallout from the incident. The checkpoint, a strategic location for controlling movement, has become a focal point for the ongoing conflict and is now a scene of heightened tension.



In response to the attack, security forces have launched an investigation to uncover the perpetrators and understand the motives behind the bombing. Despite the ongoing inquiry, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack thus far. This lack of a clear claim has left authorities in the dark about the possible culprits and their intentions.



As the investigation continues, the situation in Azaz remains fluid, with security personnel working diligently to address the immediate aftermath and prevent further violence. The attack underscores the ongoing volatility in the region and the persistent threats faced by both local residents and opposition forces in the area.

MENAFN08082024000045015839ID1108531072