Viral Video: Lion Cubs Pose For The Camera While Playing Together Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A of four lion cubs enjoying their day after leaving a cave has garnered social media's attention. The viral video, shared by South Africa's MalaMala Game Reserve, shows lion cubs enjoying their day and playing with each other outside the cave. For once, the camera captures the unique sight of all the four cubs looking towards it.

The video shared on Instagram has received nearly 96,682 views and thousands of comments. Several social users expressed their happiness at seeing the cute video of the lion cubs playing with each other.

The short video begins with two cubs sitting on a rock outside their den. Within seconds, the two are joined by two more cubs who try to make their space on the rock after indulging in a playful fight with the other two.

Several users reacted to the video and showered their love upon the adorable lion cubs.



“Mom said to do cute stuff for the paparazzi trucks”“do we have to?”“Evidently it's in our contracts”“fine”, commented an Instagram user on the video.

“That is so adorable, beautiful video,” wrote another user on Instagram.

“They look so much alike, but yet, each has its own distinct 'personality,” observed another Instagram user.



“How beautiful!!! Awesome!! Super view,” read another Instagram post.



“So dappled and cute!!”

“Well done Mala Mala !”

“The one just chiilin on the rock!”

About MalaMala Game Reserve

The MalaMala Game Reserve is the first private game reserve in South Africa. The reserve shares an unfenced boundary with the Kruger National Park. It is also situated close to the Sabi Sand Nature Reserve. The reserve is home to four prides and three male coalitions. Ideally, a pride consists of around two and thirty related females and cubs in a territory. Male lions have their own territories. On an average, there will be three prides of females within their territory. The prides which are constantly visible in the reserve are Kambula, Eyrefield, Torchwood, Marthly, Styx and Fourways.