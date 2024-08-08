Safari Dates Fest Commences With Over 40 Varieties Of Dates

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Safari, a leading hypermarket chain in Doha, has launched its highly anticipated Dates Fest. The festival, which started yesterday, is being held across all Safari outlets and offers customers more than 40 varieties of dates.

Safari has curated an impressive selection of both local and imported dates for its customers. Local Qatari dates include varieties such as Khenisi, Shishi, Barhi, Khalas, Lullu, Karachi, Muzati, and Sukari. The festival also features imported dates like Ajwa, Safawi, Khudri, Sagai, Mabroom, Medjol, Maryam, Sukari, and Tunisian dates.

Additionally, the grocery section offers Sagai Dates with Cashew Nuts and Honey, Dark Chocolate Dates Pouches, Dates Filled, Dates Syrup, Milk Chocolate Dates, and various types of Date Pickles.

In conjunction with the Dates Fest, the Safari Bakery and Hot Food section has introduced a wide array of dishes.

These include sweets made from Dates and Avil, as well as desserts such as Dates and Honey Cake, Dates and Nuts Dessert, Dates Tart, Dates and Beetroot Tea Cake, Dates and Walnuts, Dates and Nuts Roll, Sugar-Free Roll, Dates and Walnut Bread, and more. All these delicacies are available at Safari outlets.

Moreover, through Safari's mega promotion, the Safari Shop and Drive Promotion, customers have the chance to win twenty-five MG cars.

This includes six Morris Garages RX-8 2024 models and nineteen MG-5 2024 models.

To enter the draw, customers can get a raffle coupon for purchase of items worth just fifty riyals at any Safari outlet. This exciting opportunity is specially prepared for Safari customers.