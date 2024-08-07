(MENAFN- Mid-East) The partnership between Acronis and EQT, the global organization, builds upon a shared growth vision, commitment to accelerating the expansion of its platform, and continued focus on customer service.

Dubai, UAE – August, 2024 – Acronis (the“Company”) and EQT are pleased to announce that the EQT X fund (“EQT”) will acquire a majority stake in the Company. The founders, management, and existing investors – including funds and accounts managed by CVC, Springcoast and BlackRock Private Equity Partners – will remain as significant minority shareholders. Acronis is valued in the transaction above the last growth funding round which was completed in 2022.

Founded in 2003, Acronis is a leading IT solutions vendor for Managed Service Providers, offering a natively integrated, highly efficient cybersecurity and data protection platform. In a market where data and workloads are growing and businesses increasingly recognize the importance of cybersecurity, Acronis enables customers to outsource IT capabilities while ensuring high standards of data security, integrity and reliability. Through its Managed Service Providers channel, Acronis is well positioned to continue scaling its network rapidly. With 15 offices around the globe and more than 1,700 employees, Acronis' network spans over 150 countries enabling over 20,000 Service Providers to protect over 750,000 businesses.

Johannes Reichel, Partner and Co-Head of Technology within EQT's Private Equity advisory team, said:“Acronis is a strongly positioned cybersecurity and data protection software platform with a clear value proposition to Managed Service Providers. EQT has followed the company's journey for many years and continues to be impressed by its performance and innovative strength. We are very excited to partner with Acronis, the management team and existing investors on its next phase of growth.”

Ezequiel Steiner, CEO of Acronis, stated:“We are thrilled to have EQT as a major shareholder to support our strategic expansion and share our vision for growth. We would like to thank our existing investors for their support to date and are pleased that many will remain invested as we move forward. But most of all, I'd like to thank the Acronis team for their work in getting us to this stage.”

Commenting on Acronis' product suite, Phil Goodwin, research vice president of IDC, said:“Data protection is foundational to cybersecurity, and the two are increasingly tightly integrated. Acronis' architecture of integrated data protection, cybersecurity, and remote management in a single, customizable platform enables MSPs and corporate IT departments to establish robust cyber preparedness for their business with simplicity and reliability.”

About EQT:

EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization with EUR 246 billion in total assets under management (EUR 133 billion in fee-generating assets under management), within two business segments – Private Capital and Real Assets. EQT owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas and supports them in achieving sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

About Acronis:

Acronis is a global cyber protection company that provides natively integrated cybersecurity, data protection, and endpoint management for managed service providers (MSPs), small and medium businesses (SMBs), and enterprise IT departments. Acronis solutions are highly efficient and designed to identify, prevent, detect, respond, remediate, and recover from modern cyberthreats with minimal downtime, ensuring data integrity and business continuity. Acronis offers the most comprehensive security solution on the market for MSPs with its unique ability to meet the needs of diverse and distributed IT environments.



A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 15 offices worldwide and employees in 50+ countries. Acronis Cyber Protect is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 20,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses.