Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner! Saudi Favourite Al Baik Now Open At Al Ghurair Centre

Dubai, UAE – August 07, 2024: Al Ghurair Centre has expanded its restaurant line-up once more with the long-awaited opening of Saudi Arabia's favourite broasted chicken franchise, Al Baik.

The new branch represents Al Baik's ninth location across Dubai and will offer diners the franchise's famous fried chicken and seafood staples. With a popular menu filled with time-served classics such as the Big Baik, Chicken Nuggets, Double Baik, Fish Fillet, Chicken Fillet Sandwich, and various other crispy delights, mall visitors will have yet another delicious food option to satisfy their hunger and cravings.

The latest opening reflects Al Ghurair Centre's commitment to providing a diverse dining experience for all visitors. The mall already serves as a vibrant hub filled with a variety of food concepts across casual dining, cafes, chocolatiers, and outdoor dining. Dining spots include Denny's, Chowking, Din Tai Fung, Wingstop, Zamzam Mandi, Bazooka, Jamaica Blue Caf, Romantik Baka, Dunkin' Donuts, Cold Stone Creamery, as well as the popular Lebanese urban eatery, Zaatar w Zeit, which recently opened.

The Deira-based mall introduced its very own street food hall last year. Flayva features an array of 18 diverse homegrown concepts, creating a melting pot of flavours to cater to every palate. From Japanese delicacies to Indonesian dishes, ever-popular Turkish kebabs to Filipino fare, there is something for everyone.

Al Baik is open daily from 10:00 am to 11:00 pm on weekdays and 10:00 am to 12:00 am on weekends, and is located on the Ground Floor – Entrance 1. With more than 100 branches across Saudi Arabia, Al Baik is the largest fast-food chain in the Kingdom and has established itself as one of the most-loved broasted chicken restaurants in the region.