Cabinet Nod For Construction Of 2 Futsal Stadiums In Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Aug 7 (NewsWire) – The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal by of Sports Harin Fernando on the establishment of futsal indoor stadiums on a commercial scale.

As the first move, approval has been granted to construct 02 artificial tracks at Torrington and Sugathadasa sports complex in Colombo under a grant provided by the of Pakistan.



Futsal, a variant of played on an artificial field, requires an indoor measuring 40×20 meters with a height of 4 meters. Several futsal indoor stadiums have already been constructed in urban areas across Sri Lanka.

Issuing a statement, the Sports Ministry said that given the growing popularity of futsal, the government plans to expand the sport by leasing government-owned land to private investors under a public-private partnership model.



This initiative aims to construct futsal sports complexes on identified government lands and sports complex premises for up to 30 years. The private investor will also be responsible for creating artificial futsal courts.