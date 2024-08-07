STS Inks Celebrates 25 Years Of Innovation And Excellence In Digital Printing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

STS Inks

STS Inks Headquarters in Boca Raton, Florida

- Shahar Turgeman, CTO of STS InksBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- STS Inks , a worldwide leader in digital printing, proudly celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. Since its founding in 1999, STS has built a robust history of producing quality digital printing inks, establishing itself as a key partner in the global printing industry.STS Inks entered the U.S. market in 2005 with a manufacturing facility in New York and relocated to Boca Raton, Florida, in 2009 to accommodate its expanding operations and commitment to growth. This move highlights STS's dedication to innovation and its strategic vision on a global scale.“As a world leader in the wide format, industrial, promotional, textile, and apparel digital ink markets, STS is recognized for applying cost-effective and cutting-edge technologies to streamline processes and transform ideas into reality,” said Shahar Turgeman, CTO of STS Inks.STS offers a comprehensive range of products and services designed to meet the diverse needs of the printing industry, including:Plug & Print: Our innovative ink matching technology allows users to replace certain OEM cartridges with STS compatible ink replacements seamlessly, ensuring no noticeable difference in color or print quality while saving time and money.STS DTF Modular Systems: Developed in collaboration with Mutoh Japan, this system simplifies the creation of custom t-shirts and apparel, offering a cost-effective and hassle-free solution.Dye-Sub inks: Catering to the growing textile and personalized products market, these high performance inks improve prints on polyester fabrics and other receptive substrates, ideal for vibrant, durable, and washable prints.UV inks/Flatbed Printers: Designed for high-performance printing on both rigid and flexible substrates, these printers utilize UV light to cure ink instantly as it prints. This technology ensures fast drying times and exceptional durability, making it ideal for a wide range of applications, including signage, packaging, and custom graphics on materials such as glass, metal, wood, and plastic.Printer Accessories and Tech Support: We provide a wide range of accessories and replacement parts to ensure optimal printer performance, along with comprehensive tech support and customer service.“We take pride in our strong relationships with OEM customers, ensuring a thorough understanding of their requirements and delivering support throughout the product lifecycle,” said Adam Shafran, CEO of STS Inks.“Our manufacturing principles are based on continuous improvement and efficiency.”STS's impact extends globally, with distribution in over 160 countries across North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Oceania. This extensive network highlights our dedication to providing high-quality products and exceptional service worldwide.For more information, please visit .About STS Inks®STS Inks® is the largest digital ink manufacturer in the United States and a global leader in wide-format, industrial, promotional, textile, and apparel digital ink markets. Our 50,000 square foot U.S. manufacturing facility in Boca Raton, Florida, handles the development, production, packaging, and distribution of premium quality inks compatible with most major brands of large-format printers, printer equipment, consumables, and related services. Founded by Shahar Turgeman and Adam Shafran, the company has offices and manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Bulgaria, and Colombia, ensuring fast and easy delivery. For more information, please visit .

