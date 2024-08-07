Investornewsbreaks Freight Technologies Inc.'S (NASDAQ: FRGT) Fr8app Integrates With Tecnomotum To Streamline Logistics Operations

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Freight Technologies (NASDAQ: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech”) , an innovative logistics technology solutions company, today announced the integration of its custom-developed Fr8App , an industry-leading freight-matching platform powered by AI and machine learning that offers a real-time portal for B2B cross-border and domestic shipping within the USMCA region, with Tecnomotum, one of the largest data transmission companies for haulage in Mexico. According to the announcement, this integration aims to maximize savings, enhance user experience, provide real-time data, improve fleet connectivity and efficiency, and streamline logistics operations.
“We are proud to offer our customers an even better and more seamless experience. Fr8App's commitment to collaborating with key players in the logistics industry is unparalleled. With each new integration, Fr8App solidifies its position as the most connected and integrable platform for cross-border shipping in the USMCA region. By continuing to partner with industry leaders, Fr8App is leading the way in simplifying logistics processes and enhancing visibility for customers. Our dedication to integration underscores our commitment to delivering the best possible service to customers and is a testament to our continued success in the logistics industry,” commented Javier Selgas, CEO of Fr8Tech.
About Freight Technologies Inc.
Freight Technologies (“Fr8Tech”) is a technology company developing solutions to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Freight App Inc. (“Fr8App”), is a B2B cross-border shipping marketplace in the USMCA region powered by AI and machine learning. Focused on making shipping transparent and efficient, Fr8App provides carriers with increased growth opportunities and shippers with flexibility, visibility and simplicity for the once-complex process of international over-the-road (“OTR”) shipping. Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing, real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace dashboards, brokerage matching, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit Fr8Technologies .
