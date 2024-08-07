Cabinet Approves Amendments To Social Security, Disability Rights Bylaws

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug.7 (Petra) -- The Cabinet approved an amended bylaw for the Social Security Corporation's insurance coverage for 2024 during its session on Wednesday, chaired by Prime Bisher Khasawneh.The revised bylaw aims to streamline installment procedures, reorganize reporting processes, and establish conditions and mechanisms for including workers in flexible employment.Key changes include regulating the reduction of work injury contribution rates for the public sector, clarifying the corporation's obligations towards insured individuals, defining the elements subject to wage deductions to exclude non-qualifying items, and adjusting the inclusion of employees working across multiple facilities through executive instructions.Additionally, the bylaw addresses the integration of self-employed workers into social security.The Cabinet also endorsed an amended bylaw for the administrative organization of the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities for 2024.This revision aligns with the expanded mandate of the Council, integrates government directives on institutional development and human resources, adapts to global advancements in disability research and studies, and aims to establish a comprehensive system for monitoring and evaluation.