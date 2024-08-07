Jordan Post, Petra Discuss Future Cooperation, Achievements

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 7 (Petra) - Chairperson of the Jordan Post Company, Sami Daoud, met Wednesday with the Director General of the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Fairouz Mubaideen, to discuss potential future collaboration between the two institutions across various domains.Daoud emphasized that the Post Company is an integral part of Jordan's history, civilization, and future, demonstrating its ability to adapt and evolve with global events and changes.He highlighted the company's significant achievements and advancements in logistics services, e-commerce, infrastructure, financial inclusion, e-services, and digital transformation, pointing to the upcoming e-commerce center in the post office building in Muqabaleen, set to commence operations in September.He commended the media's role in emphasizing the importance of the Jordan Post Company and supporting government institutions in delivering exemplary services to citizens.During the meeting, Mubaideen was briefed on the major accomplishments of the Jordan Post Company and the ongoing projects. She lauded the company's impressive progress in a short period and visited the Jordanian Stamp Museum, where she reviewed official documents and historical artifacts that chronicle significant events and sites from the emirate's founding to the Kingdom's present day.Acting Director General of Jordan Post, Hanadi Tayeb, remarked that postage stamps serve as a historical record of national occasions and events, and can be utilized as a reference to examine the events and development of the Jordanian state.