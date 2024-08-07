(MENAFN- 3BL) PORTLAND, Ore., August 7, 2024 /3BL/ – KeyBank's Key4Women program, Micro Enterprise Services of Oregon (MESO), and the Portland Thorns FC today announced 10 finalists have been selected to compete in a business pitch contest for women-owned businesses located in Oregon and SW Washington.

Selected from a pool of 86 applicants and judged by a panel of qualified representatives, the finalists will compete for cash awards totaling $50,000. The grand prize winner will earn $20,000.

Finalists include:



Ella Dean

DTOCS LLC

Callie's Custom Hat Wigs

Bus Camp LLC

I'M UKRAINIAN

Hull-some Foods, LLC

Mimi's Fresh Tees

For Bitter For Worse

Coast Fork Brewing Gal Pal Productions

“We couldn't be more thrilled to announce our ten finalists today,” said Josh Lyons, KeyBank Oregon and SW Washington market president.“Women-owned businesses are making real, lasting impact on our economy and community every day, that is why we are excited to support their efforts. This is more than a contest to us; it is personal and we are proud of each of our selected finalists and everyone who applied.”

“At MESO, we are tireless advocates of women entrepreneurs and the power they possess to transform and elevate the small business landscape,” said MESO Executive Director and CEO Cobi Lewis.“We are excited to be part of an event that will provide a chance for others to experience and support the same passion, innovation and determination that we witness every day.”

“The Portland Thorns are honored to be a part of an innovative program centered in bolstering women's entrepreneurship,” said Alexis Lee, Portland Thorns president of business operations.“Women owned businesses can generate the impact we aspire to see, financially uplifting our community, while establishing inclusive spaces, and creating a diverse and vibrant culture. Congratulations to the finalists, we wish you the best.”

MESO provided application support and mentorship to women-owned businesses throughout the application process. They will also provide workshops and mentoring to the finalists to help them prepare their pitches.

To be eligible, a business must be fifty-one percent (51%) or more owned and controlled by a woman, women and/or by an individual or individuals who self-identify as women. They must also be headquartered in one of the following Oregon counties: Multnomah, Clackamas, Washington, Columbia, Hood River, Yamhill, Marion, Benton, Lane, Linn, Jackson, Polk - OR one of the following Washington counties: Clark, Cowlitz, or Skamania. Applicants can be an entrepreneur with a new business idea or an existing business with a new product or service that expands their current business with annual sales of less than $3 million.

The finalists will present a 4-minute pitch and field questions for 6 minutes on October 10th at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon. The event will also be livestreamed by the Thorns. To learn more visit .

Final awards will be chosen by a panel of judges used to determine winners include the quality of the presentation, clarity of business vision and mission, economic impact of the idea and the soundness of value proposition.

ABOUT MESO

Micro Enterprise Services of Oregon (MESO) elevates and empowers under-resourced and excluded entrepreneurs to build resilience, equity, and thriving communities through access to capital, tailored business assistance, and education. Founded in 2005 to assist Black-owned small businesses that were experiencing challenges in the wake of gentrification in North and Northeast Portland, the nonprofit now serves more than 500 entrepreneurs and small businesses in Oregon and Southwest Washington each year. MESO is a designated SBA microlender, an IDA fiduciary, and a Certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI).

ABOUT PORTLAND THORNS FC

Founded in 2012, Portland Thorns FC have set the standard for fan support and on-field success in women's soccer since its inaugural 2013 season. One of the world's most supported women's soccer clubs, Portland has led the league in attendance for eight seasons and set a new club playoff attendance record last year with 25,218 fans supporting Thorns FC in the 2023 semifinal match at Providence Park. Thorns FC have won the NWSL Championship a league-record three times (2013, 2017, 2022) and finished as runners-up in 2018. The club has made the postseason a league-high nine times and has won the NWSL Shield in 2016 and 2021.

In January of 2024 the Club was purchased by the Bhathal Family of RAJ Sport, with Lisa Bhathal Merage serving as Governor and Alex Bhathal as Alternate Governor, with Marta Bhathal and Raj Bhathal rounding out the family-led ownership group. The Bhathal family is also Principal Co-Owners of the NBA's Sacramento Kings, which was recently named NBA Team of the Year in large part due to the team's positive impact on the local Sacramento community. The Kings parent organization also owns the Sacramento RiverCats AAA baseball club, Stockton Kings NBA-G League club, and Kings Guard NBA 2K esports team.

ABOUT KEYCORP

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187 billion at June 30, 2024. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit . KeyBank Member FDIC.

ABOUT KEY4WOMEN

Key4Women started in 2005 as a campaign to lend $1 billion to qualified women-owned businesses within three years. The program achieved that in two years and has now generated more than $12 billion in loans to women-owned businesses. Membership in Key4Women is free. In addition to helping women business leaders and owners tap into capital to build and grow their businesses, Key4Women members gain valuable access to a team of local Certified Key4Wome Advisors who advocate, connect and empower women on their journey to financial wellness. For more information, visit key/key4women.