Amp Unveils Brand Refresh And Enhanced Platform Functionality

AMP Inc. Positioned as Leader in Injury prevention and Risk Management in the Workplace

ASPEN, CO, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Amp, the premier to assess, manage, and prevent workplace injuries, is excited to announce a comprehensive brand refresh today. This initiative introduces a new name-Amp Health -alongside a refreshed visual identity and upgraded user experience for Amp's leading web and mobile applications."It has been an exhilarating year at Amp, with key executive hires, successful new client implementations, and significant product innovations,” said Amp Health CEO Sam Hollenbach.“We started by identifying authentic customer problems, and leveraged these insights to transform our platform to reduce friction in the workflows around incident documentation, employee engagements, and data analytics. These sweeping improvements made it the perfect time to re-evaluate our brand positioning from both market and user perspectives.”Amp Health is committed to enhancing the health, well-being, and productivity of industrial laborers through a unified technology platform. The solution focuses on critical aspects of occupational health such as ergonomics, functional movement screens, and the management of musculoskeletal disorders. The increasing demand for predictive, proactive, and preventative solutions-particularly those focused on real-time discrete data access-highlights the critical need to support these essential frontline roles. Amp Health is designed to minimize OSHA recordable events, including repetitive strain injuries, overexertion incidents, and other workplace-related health issues. The platform ingests data from a number of sources to identify potential risk areas, improve outcomes, and foster sustainable workforces, characteristics common in elite health & safety cultures.“At Amp, we advocate for a culture of continuous improvement among our clients and partners, and this philosophy reflects our approach as a company,” Hollenbach added.“These improvements reflect our commitment to innovation and position us for the future as we remain dedicated to addressing workplace injuries with cutting-edge technology.”

