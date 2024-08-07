Zelenskyy signs 2 bills to extend mobilization, martial law in Ukraine for additional 90 days

(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has officially signed two significant bills that extend both mobilization and martial law in Ukraine for an additional 90 days. This update was reflected on Wednesday on the online portal of Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, marking a continued response to the ongoing conflict in the country.



Last month, the parliament voted to approve these extensions, thereby prolonging the measures until November 9. The decision underscores the ongoing need for heightened security and military readiness as Ukraine continues to face severe challenges due to the conflict.



The origin of these measures dates back to February 24, 2022, when President Zelenskyy initially declared martial law and general mobilization. This move was in direct response to the onset of Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine. Since then, the Ukrainian government has repeatedly extended these measures to adapt to the prolonged nature of the conflict and to maintain a robust defense posture.



The continuous extension of martial law and mobilization highlights the persistent volatility in Ukraine and the government's commitment to ensuring national security amid the ongoing hostilities. These measures have been a critical part of Ukraine's strategy to manage and mitigate the impacts of the conflict, demonstrating the country's resilience and preparedness in the face of ongoing aggression.

