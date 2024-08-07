Introducing Armorsiren: The Ultimate Portable Personal Alarm Security System

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Protect You and Your Valuables at Home, Beach, Gym,

MIAMI, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ArmorSire , a pioneering force in personal-security technology, today announced the launch of its latest innovation: the ArmorSiren Portable Alarm Security System (PASS). Designed to protect you and your valuables, ArmorSiren is the perfect solution for ensuring safety and peace-of-mind wherever you go.

Attach ArmorSiren to any door or window to detect intrusion attempts and it instantly triggers a loud siren alerting everyone nearby. Users can place ArmorSiren in their purse, bag or luggage, or on their beach/pool towel or chair, to detect movement and immediately sound an alarm, keeping valuables safe and protected.

ArmorSiren is a compact and portable alarm/security system that instantly triggers a loud siren when device movement is detected. Whether traveling and wanting to secure your hotel/dorm room or looking to safeguard valuables at the beach, the gym or anywhere on the go, ArmorSiren provides robust protection against theft and unauthorized access.

ArmorSiren is available for $199.99 at ArmorSiren .

Video showing ArmorSiren in action: ArmorSiren Video

Key Features:



120db Loud Siren:

Siren is triggered instantly upon detecting movement, ensuring maximum protection. Volume is adjustable, suiting different environments.

Portable and Versatile:

Ideal for use in hotel rooms, dorms, AirBnB's, homes, offices, and anywhere needing added security.

Proprietary (U.S. patents-pending) Movement Sensing Technology:

The world's first technology providing unparalleled threat-detection accuracy.

Instant Threat Detection:

Powered with groundbreaking movement-sensing technology instantly detecting threats when moved. Takes less than half-a-second from triggering to alarm.

Adjustable Sensitivity: ArmorSiren allows users to adjust the sensitivity, delivering the highest level of accuracy and minimizing false-alarms.

Rechargeable Lithium Battery: Smart battery management with USB Type-C charging. Charge lasts over four weeks depending on usage/alarm events. Bluetooth Connectivity: Connects to the ArmorSiren app on iPhone with a range up to 80 feet.

"ArmorSiren is your trusty guardian, ready to act at the first sign of danger," said Bruce Dubinsky, CEO/Founder of ArmorSiren. "I travel a lot and wanted to develop something to protect my family and me. ArmorSiren was my answer. Our advanced technology gives an added level of safety on the road, as well as protecting valuables from theft. What sets ArmorSiren apart is its groundbreaking, movement-sensing technology, keeping you one-step ahead of potential threats."

ArmorSiren is the first portable safety device controlled via app, allowing users to customize multiple settings/preferences. Equipped with a sophisticated algorithm, the device interprets data from acceleration, tilting, shaking, or other motion to trigger the alarm. The back of the case features a strong magnet for mounting to metal surfaces. It also comes with a lanyard, enabling users to attach the device to door handles, backpacks, etc. Additional mounting options are also available, making ArmorSiren a versatile and essential tool for personal security.

The ArmorSiren app enhances the user experience by allowing complete control over the device's settings and features. Users can receive instant text notifications in case of an alarm trigger, set and manage security PIN codes, adjust sensitivity levels to suit different environments, and access a variety of other customizable options. The app is packed with features allowing the user to manage instant text notifications, security PIN codes, sensitivity adjustments and more.

About ArmorSiren

ArmorSiren is dedicated to providing innovative security solutions that protect individuals and their valuables. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and user-friendly designs, ArmorSiren aims to deliver the highest level of security and peace of mind to its customers worldwide.

