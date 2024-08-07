US President Approves Emergency Requests From States Affected By Debby Storm

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (KUNA) -- White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday that President Joe Biden continues to receive updates from his team on Debby storm, which hit Florida and the southeast coast leaving five people dead.

Jean-Pierre, in a statement, said that the President has approved emergency declaration requests from the governors of Florida, South Carolina, and Georgia, which will unlock additional resources to support the state and local response.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has deployed multiple Incident Management Assistance Teams, Urban Search and Rescue Teams, as well as water and meals to the region to support those affected by the storm.

Other federal personnel from DOD, HHS, US Army Corps of Engineers, and US Coast Guard have deployed and are prepared to support as needed.

Tropical Storm Debby hit the coast of Florida on Monday as Category 1 hurricane (on a scale of 5) and continued moving north Tuesday toward Georgia and South Carolina with winds of up to 75 km/h after reaching 120 km/h, according to the National Hurricane Center. (end)

