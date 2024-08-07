Harris formally becomes Democratic presidential candidate

(MENAFN) United States Vice President Kamala Harris has formally accepted the Party’s nomination for the 2024 presidential election, with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate. The Democratic National Committee (DNC) made the announcement on Tuesday, marking a swift conclusion to the nomination process that began just two weeks ago when Harris declared her candidacy.



In a notable departure from tradition, Harris’s nomination was confirmed earlier than usual due to recent and procedural considerations. The DNC reported that a five-day “virtual roll call,” which concluded on Monday, saw overwhelming support for the Harris-Walz ticket, with 99 percent of participating delegates endorsing the pair. This virtual process allowed the campaign to meet all necessary ballot access deadlines, ensuring that the ticket is secured for the general election.



Typically, the official announcement of the Democratic presidential nominee and their acceptance speech occur at the Democratic National Convention, scheduled for later this month. However, this year’s early announcement was driven by a law in Ohio requiring nominees to be finalized by this Wednesday. Although this law was repealed earlier in the year, the change will not take effect until September. Concerns about potential litigation affecting the nomination process prompted the Democratic leadership to expedite the announcement.



Despite the early confirmation, the Harris-Walz team will still hold a “ceremonial roll call” at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago later this month to formally celebrate their nomination. The DNC emphasized that this step ensures the ticket will be on the ballot for all American voters in the upcoming election.

