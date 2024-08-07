Global Cell Culture Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cell Culture Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Cell Culture Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The cell culture market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $27.66 billion in 2023 to $30.67 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing demand for cell culture products, growing vaccine production, growing demand for 3d cell culture, and demand for cell culture consumables.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The cell culture market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $48.33 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expansion of cell therapy, precision medicine, globalization of research and production, cell-based assays.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Cell Culture Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Cell Culture Market

The growing demand for personalized medicine is expected to propel the growth of the cell culture market. Personalized medicines, also known as precision medicine, are a category of medical treatments and therapies that are tailored to the specific characteristics of individual patients. Cell culture plays a crucial role in personalized medicine by serving as a foundational tool for research, drug development, disease modeling, and therapeutic applications tailored to individual patients.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:



Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the cell culture market include Becton Dickinson, Corning Incorporation, Eppendorf, GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Lonza Group.

Major companies operating in the cell culture market are developing innovative cell culture solutions, such as the cQrex portfolio, to improve the efficiency and productivity of cell cultures and address the challenges of cell culture. cQrex portfolio of cell culture ingredients to increase efficiency and productivity. The cQrex portfolio of cell culture ingredients is a suite of peptides and the keto acid AKG, which are designed to help manage the supply of critical nutrients by improving their stability or solubility to increase productivity.

Segments:

1) By Type: Primary Cell Culture, Secondary Cell Culture, Cell Line

2) By Media: Natural, Artificial

3) By Applications: Stem Cell Technologies, Cancer Research, Biopharmaceutical, Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the cell culture market in 2023. The Middle East is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global cell culture market share during the forecast period. The regions covered in the cell culture market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Cell Culture Market Definition

Cell culture refers to the growth of human, plant, or animal cells in a lab, as well as the growth of microorganisms like bacteria and yeast. Cell cultures can be used for research, medication testing, and infection diagnosis. The cells may come from multicellular eukaryotes, established cell strains, established cell lines, or any combination of these.

Cell Culture Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cell Culture Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cell culture market size, cell culture market drivers and trends, cell culture market major players, cell culture competitors' revenues, cell culture market positioning, and cell culture market growth across geographies. The cell culture market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

3D Cell Culture Technologies Global Market Report 2024



Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment Global Market Report 2024



Single-Use Assemblies Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn