Elise Leach Releases Multilingual Children's 'Elise the Unicorn Ballerina' with EC Publishing LLC

A Heartwarming Tale of Perseverance and Magic

OCALA, FLORIDA, USA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EC Publishing LLC is excited to announce the release of a delightful children's book, "Elise the Unicorn Ballerina," in multiple languages by the young and talented author Elise Leach. Set to hit the shelves soon, this enchanting story is poised to inspire and uplift children with its message of resilience and determination.Book Title : Elise the Unicorn Ballerina in MultilingualAuthor: Elise LeachAbout the Book:Elise the Unicorn Ballerina" is a short story that follows the journey of Elise, a unicorn with a passion for ballet. Despite the many challenges she faces, Elise's determination and love for dance never waver. This inspirational tale encourages children to pursue their dreams and never give up, no matter what obstacles come their way.About the Author:Elise Leach, born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, currently resides in Ocala, Florida. A creative and talented young girl, Elise loves to color and draw, just like her Dad. One of her artworks was featured in an Ocala art show, sparking her interest in publishing her book. With the help of her family, Elise turned her sketches into a captivating story that will charm readers of all ages.Publisher: EC Publishing LLCPublication Date: April 1, 2019Available At: Amazon and Barnes & NobleFor more information, interviews, or review copies, please contact EC Publishing LLC at ....Don't miss out on this magical journey with Elise the Unicorn Ballerina.

