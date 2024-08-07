No Rolling Blackouts Scheduled In Ukraine For Wednesday
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On August 7, no power outages are expected in Ukraine.
That's according to NEC Ukrenergo , the national power grid operator, Ukrinform reports.
"On August 7, no shutdowns will be applied. Should the situation change, updates will be released," the statement reads.
Read also:
Ukraine will need EUR 12-13B to ensure resilience of energy
system - Kudrytskyi
Ukrenergo urged citizens to use powerful electrical home appliances in the period from 11:00 to 15:00 to avoid additional load on the power grid in peak consumption hours.
As reported, on Tuesday, August 6, no power outages were scheduled across Ukraine.
MENAFN07082024000193011044ID1108525697
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.