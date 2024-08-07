No Rolling Blackouts Scheduled In Ukraine For Wednesday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On August 7, no power outages are expected in Ukraine.

That's according to NEC Ukrenergo , the national power grid operator, Ukrinform reports.

"On August 7, no shutdowns will be applied. Should the situation change, updates will be released," the statement reads.

Ukrenergo urged citizens to use powerful electrical home appliances in the period from 11:00 to 15:00 to avoid additional load on the power grid in peak consumption hours.

As reported, on Tuesday, August 6, no power outages were scheduled across Ukraine.