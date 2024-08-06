Kuwait, Saudi Arabia Tackle Boosting Security Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Undersecretary of the of Interior, Lieutenant General Salem Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, discussed with Saudi counterpart Dr. Khaled Al-Battal on Tuesday, enhancing the existing security cooperation between the two ministries.

In a statement, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior said that this came during a meeting between the two officials.

The statement added that during the meeting, ways to enhance the existing security cooperation between the two ministries were discussed, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

Sheikh Salem also praised the fraternal relations between the two countries, expressing his sincere wishes for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its leadership, government and people, for further progress, prosperity and advancement, and appreciating the successes achieved in combating crime in all its forms within the framework of coordination and cooperation between the security agencies in the two countries.

Sheikh Salem also visited Naif Arab University for Security Sciences, where he was received by the President of the University, Dr. Abdulmajeed Al-Bunyan, and a visual presentation about the university took place, then visited the laboratories to learn about its capabilities.

During his visit to King Fahad Security College, Sheikh Salem was received by the Director General of the College, Major General Dr. Ali Al-Duaij, and a visual documentary about the college and the women's institute took place.

The Undersecretary also visited the General Directorate of Border Guards, where he was received by the Director General of Border Guards, Major General Shaya'a Al-Wadani. (end)

