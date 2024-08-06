Bloomberg Law Showcases Key Advancements In Legal Technology At ILTACON

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Bloomberg Law today announced its participation in ILTACON, the upcoming annual of the International Association, being held in Nashville August 11-15. Bloomberg Law will highlight its latest legal solutions that deliver the most relevant intelligence and streamline time-consuming workflows.

Bloomberg Law will feature its latest advancements in legal technology, including:

Continue Reading

"Dedicated to enhancing legal pros' capabilities with cutting-edge tech for easier navigation of today's legal complexities."



AI-powered tools: Bloomberg Law will demonstrate its latest generative AI-powered tools, such as Clause Adviser, which assists in drafting

M&A agreements by clause favorability with an initial rating (buyer, seller, neutral), and allows a quick modification in favor of a particular party with a plain-English rationale.

Dashboard Legal: Bloomberg Law's recently acquired project management and collaboration tool simplifies task tracking, document management, and team communication, enhancing productivity and organization. Key features include real-time visibility of legal matters, deadline tracking, supporting Bloomberg Law's vision to enhance daily legal workflows through advanced technology. Components of Bloomberg Law's Practical Guidance content are now integrated with Dashboard Legal. Bloomberg Law Contract Solutions: An easy, out-of-the-box solution built specifically for in-house attorneys to more efficiently store, manage, draft, negotiate, and analyze contracts. A standalone product launched in 2023, Bloomberg Law Contract Solutions features a secure centralized repository, seamless integration with Microsoft Word, advanced analysis tools, and AI-powered extraction of key contractual terms. It helps legal operations professionals significantly reduce the time and resources spent on contract-related tasks, improve compliance and risk management, and contribute to the overall strategic goals of their organization.

Post this

"At ILTACON, Bloomberg Law is excited to showcase our latest advancements in legal technology, particularly our innovative AI-powered tools," said Todd Barton, vice president of product, Bloomberg Law. "We are dedicated to leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance the capabilities of legal professionals and helping them navigate the complexities of today's legal environment with greater ease and effectiveness."

In addition, on August 15, Bloomberg Law's Molly Huie, team lead for data, legal analytics and business, will appear on a panel titled "Transforming Data into Dynamic Narratives: The Art of Data Storytelling." Huie will discuss strategies for ensuring data integrity through user training, access controls, and automated workflows, sharing real-world case studies that showcase the transformative power of a robust data storytelling skillset.

For more information about Bloomberg Law, visit .

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence. For more than a decade, Bloomberg Law has been a trailblazer in its application of AI and machine learning. Bloomberg Law's deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit

Bloomberg Law .

SOURCE Bloomberg Law