Energycap Appoints Shawn Lankton As Chief Executive Officer

BOALSBURG, Pa., Aug. 6, 2024 - EnergyCAP, the leading provider of and sustainability enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, today announced the appointment of Shawn Lankton as Chief Executive Officer. This decision reflects the Board's continued and growing optimism across the spectrum of growth opportunities ahead for EnergyCAP.







Shawn Lankton brings a wealth of relevant experience to EnergyCAP, having driven growth in various executive roles, including Chief Executive Officer, multiple revenue leadership positions, and a leader of McKinsey & Company's software practice. Shawn trained as an Electrical Engineer at Georgia Tech, earning multiple degrees including a PhD. His background as an engineer, combined with executive leadership success, makes him the ideal leader to guide EnergyCAP into its next phase of growth.

“I am thrilled to join the EnergyCAP team during this transformative period,” said Shawn Lankton.“EnergyCAP boasts an incredibly loyal customer base, a dedicated and passionate team, and an unmatched reputation for delivering best-in-class solutions around energy management, cost savings, and greenhouse gas reduction. As an engineer at heart, I have a profound appreciation for our cutting edge technology and the critical problems we are solving. We will expand our impact by executing on our core business while exploring innovative ways to support our customers as the world reacts to an evolving energy landscape. I am eager to contribute to EnergyCAP's mission and help our customers achieve greater efficiency, sustainably, and cost savings.”

Fred Sturgis, Managing Director at Resurgens Technology Partners and Chairman of the Board, commented on the appointment,“We are excited about the future of EnergyCAP. We are confident that Shawn's leadership will drive significant value for all stakeholders. We look forward to supporting Shawn and the entire EnergyCAP team as they continue to deliver exceptional energy and sustainability solutions.”

Steve Heinz, EnergyCAP founder and active Board member added,“Almost 45 years ago, I founded EnergyCAP on the premise that energy data can bring great value to building owners in a dozen ways. In today's world of emerging AI, sustainability imperatives, and a huge increase in the number of connected devices, the potential value of energy data is greater than ever. Shawn Lankton is a seasoned engineer and leader with a doctorate based on gaining value from data and analytics. His technical expertise and strategic vision make him uniquely qualified to lead EnergyCAP into its next chapter. I am confident that under his leadership, EnergyCAP will continue to innovate and deliver exceptional value to our clients, helping them achieve their energy cost reduction and sustainability goals.”

About EnergyCAP:

EnergyCAP is a leading provider of energy and sustainability enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, empowering customers with full control and understanding of their energy & sustainability data to reduce their carbon footprint and drive savings. For over forty years, thousands of public and private institutions have been using EnergyCAP to streamline accounting processes, reduce resource consumption, and identify opportunities for sustainable operations. EnergyCAP helps customers who are drowning in paper bills, manual processes, and cumbersome spreadsheets and enables them to execute, analyze, and report on the energy and decarbonization projects needed to create a more sustainable world. Visit to learn more.

About Resurgens Technology Partners:

Resurgens Technology Partners is a technology-focused private equity firm investing in North American and select European lower middle-market application and IT infrastructure software businesses. Resurgens' growing team offers a diversity of investing, operating and talent management experience, applying an active and engaged value creation approach with each portfolio company. Resurgens is headquartered in Atlanta, with additional professionals located in Austin, London, and Silicon Valley. For more information, please visit .

