Egyptian, Jordanian Fms Demand Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian and Jordanian Foreign Ministers on Tuesday called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and condemned Israel's ongoing on Palestinians.





In a phone call, Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi discussed the deteriorating situation in Gaza and the growing risk of regional conflict, according to a statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.





The ministers agreed on the urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the area, according to Ahmed Abu Zeid, spokesperson for the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. They emphasised that these steps should be followed by efforts to address the root causes of the crisis and establish an independent Palestinian state.





Abdelatty warned of the increasing risk of conflict expansion, which he said could push the region“to the brink of disaster”. He attributed this instability to the ongoing war in Gaza and the international community's failure to pressure Israel to halt its attacks on Palestinians.





Both ministers stressed the importance of continued coordination between Egypt and Jordan to ensure regional security and stability.





In a separate development, Abdelatty spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken late Monday. Their discussion centred on diplomatic efforts to reduce regional tensions and achieve a ceasefire in Gaza.





Blinken reiterated the US position that all parties should avoid actions that could escalate the conflict. He emphasised that finalising a ceasefire agreement for Gaza is a top priority for the United States and thanked Egypt for its ongoing efforts in this regard.





The US Secretary of State and the Egyptian Foreign Minister also discussed the importance of securing the release of hostages, increasing humanitarian assistance, and alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people. They agreed that these steps are crucial for unlocking the possibility of broader regional stability.





The talks come amidst heightened concerns over the expansion of the conflict beyond Gaza and its potential impact on the wider Middle East region.



