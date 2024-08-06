Ensure your family's well-being this monsoon with TATA AIG Health Insurance

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bangalore, 5 August 2024: The onset of monsoon brings a surge in various diseases, such as dengue, malaria and viral fevers, posing significant health risks. Additionally, amid the escalating dengue cases in Karnataka, residents are facing higher health risks, with many localities experiencing a significant surge in hospital admissions and increased attention for medical care. TATA AIG, a leading insurance provider in India, offers comprehensive health insurance solutions to safeguard families against monsoon-related diseases also.



In Karnataka, over the years, dengue cases have surged alarmingly, especially during the monsoons, with 9,889 cases in 2022, to 19,300 in 2023, and a concerning 17,227 cases reported by the end of July 2024, indicating an urgent need for intensified public health measures.



Considering the challenges and expenses involved in managing dengue and other monsoon related diseases, it is essential to have robust health insurance to ensure timely and adequate medical intervention. TATA AIG's comprehensive health insurance policies are designed to cover these needs and more.



Some of the key highlights of health insurance cover includes:



In-Patient Treatment: Covers expenses for hospitalization due to disease/illness/injury during the policy period that requires an Insured Person's admission in a hospital as an inpatient without any sub-limits and up to sum insured.



OPD Cover: Allows the patient an access to a cover up to ₹20,000 for out-patient consultation and medication per every policy year subject to policy terms and conditions. This benefit ensures timely medical attention and necessary medications, helping individuals manage their health effectively without financial worries.



Consumables Cover: If hospitalized, the policy covers not only the hospitalization costs but also the expenses for specified medical consumables required as part of treatment. This ensures preventing patients from facing substantial out-of-pocket expenses for additional medical necessities at the time of hospitalization.



Pre and Post Hospitalization Expenses: It covers expenses for consultations, investigations and medicines incurred up to specified number of days before the date of admission to the hospital and after discharge from the hospital.



Daily Cash for Accompanying an Insured Child: This cover will pay a fixed benefit amount up to maximum of Rs.2000 per day, if the Insured Person Hospitalized is a child Aged 12 years or less, for one accompanying adult for24 hours.



Ambulance Cover: This cover provides expenses incurred on transportation of insured person in registered ambulance to a Hospital for admission in case of an Emergency or from one hospital to another hospital for better medical facilities and treatment, subject to specified limits.



Value Added Services like Unlimited Teleconsultation from General/ Specialty doctors and Diet Consultation for the insured person to maintain and improve good health.



Cashless Hospitalisation in India: End-to-end cashless settlement right from hospitalisation to discharge with an access to a network 650+ hospitals across the country.



Dr Santosh Puri, Senior Vice President, Health Product and Process, at TATA AIG General Insurance stated, "With rising cases of diseases like dengue amidst the monsoon, TATA AIG remains steadfast in its mission to offer accessible and comprehensive health insurance solutions. Our policies provide comprehensive coverages, including cashless hospitalization, Consumables Benefit, OPD Treatment and Global Cover for Planned Hospitalization etc., easing the burden on families facing health uncertainties"



With various ailments on the rise, advocating for informed healthcare choices and accessible insurance solutions is paramount. By enhancing awareness, individuals can better prepare and protect themselves against seasonal health challenges.





