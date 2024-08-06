Rate of 21-karat gold reaches JD49.6 per gramme in regional market
(MENAFN) In Thursday's trading session, the price of Gold in the local market saw a notable increase of 60 piasters, as reported by the General Syndicate of Owners of Trade and Jewelry Shops.
According to the Jordanian Jewellers Syndicate (JJS), the selling price for 21-carat gold rose to JD49.60 per gram, with a corresponding purchase price of JD47.70. Similarly, the selling prices for higher purity gold also saw significant adjustments, with 24-carat gold priced at JD57.10 per gram and 18-carat gold at JD44.40 per gram.
This price movement reflects ongoing trends in the global gold market and local economic conditions, influencing consumer sentiment and trade dynamics within Jordan's jewelry sector.
