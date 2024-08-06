Organizers Tap Joe Mineo Creative For“Super Bowl” Of Meetings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Luxury and VIP Event Designer brings expertise to ASAE in Cleveland

- Gordon Taylor III, Destination Cleveland's chief sales officerCLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cleveland meeting organizers are pulling out all the stops in hosting the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) Annual Meeting & Exposition, which takes place August 10-13 at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. This includes bringing in a Northeast Ohio event design firm nationally known for its work with celebrities and high-profile corporate clients to create VIP events.Destination Cleveland – the organization that brought this convention to Cleveland -- has secured Northeast Ohio-based Joe Mineo Creative to lend its exclusive brand of luxury event design expertise to transform three iconic Cleveland venues for three separate VIP events at the conference:The Opening Celebration at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (August 10)The Classic VIP Reception at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (August 12)The Closing Celebration at the famous Flats East Bank Entertainment District (August 13)Event design executes a vision for an event, transforming a venue into an immersive experience through décor, style and aesthetics. It accomplishes this by coordinating branding, color palette, invitations, centerpieces, table settings, signage, and more, under a common theme to create a specific mood or atmosphere.Although known for its luxury weddings and celebrity clientele, Joe Mineo Creative also is recognized as one of the Midwest's premier corporate event design firms. It has a reputation for creating memorable high-profile VIP events such as the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and celebrity parties during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week. Other Joe Mineo Creative clients include Lebron James, Jennifer Garner, Hines Ward, San Francisco 49ers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Cleveland Clinic, UPMC, Cross Country Mortgage, Panera Bread and Joann Fabrics.“The ASAE Annual Meeting & Exposition is a big win for the Cleveland,” said Gordon Taylor III, Destination Cleveland's chief sales officer.“This is a gathering of meeting and convention decision makers who have the power to bring future business to Cleveland – generating up to $500 million in economic impact in the coming years. It's essential that we showcase all that Cleveland has to offer when hosting meetings and conventions, including how locally owned businesses can help organizations create unforgettable attendee experiences. We're confident that Northeast Ohio-based Joe Mineo Creative will help us deliver an incredible experience that attendees will remember well past their time in Cleveland.”Destination Cleveland is the private, non-profit destination marketing and management organization for Cuyahoga County. It is focused on driving economic growth by getting travelers and meeting planners to choose Cleveland.Dubbed the“Super Bowl of Meetings,” the ASAE Annual Meeting & Exposition is expected to attract more than 4,900 attendees and generate an estimated $5.8 million in economic impact for the region. The ASAE Annual Meeting & Exposition hosts thousands of association professionals and industry partners who gather to exchange knowledge, resources, strategies, solutions and more.“We are honored and excited to be part of an event that is so important to Cleveland and Northeast Ohio,” said Joe Mineo, Owner and Creative Director of Joe Mineo Creative.“As always, we're committed to exceeding expectations and thrilled to help create a memorable ASAE annual meeting for attendees.”About Joe Mineo CreativeJoe Mineo Creative is an award-winning luxury event design company that creates customized, unparalleled corporate experiences for its clients. We offer high-end design, floral and decor services for corporate events , meetings and conferences. Joe Mineo Creative takes you from concept to completion -- bringing your vision to life through innovative concept development, thoughtful event branding, unique décor, expert floral design, customized graphic design, and inventive digital media integration. Our signature events are VIP affairs that get rave reviews from clients and guests. We also provide interior design and holiday décor services for corporate spaces. Visit us at .

Bryan Kokish

Joe Mineo Creative

+1 216-513-2607

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok