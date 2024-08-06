Former American Marine approves confidential info before arrest in Russia

(MENAFN) RT has unveiled exclusive footage depicting the arrest of former United States Marine Paul Whelan in Moscow back in December 2018. The video, released on Monday, captures a sting operation at the Metropol Hotel, where Whelan is seen allegedly receiving what appears to be a flash drive containing classified information from an undercover agent of Russia's Security Service (FSB).



In the footage, the exchange occurs in a bathroom, with the undercover agent handing over the USB stick to Whelan, who is subsequently surrounded and taken into custody by law enforcement officers. The FSB accused Whelan of attempting to obtain confidential dossiers related to its agents, a charge vehemently denied by Whelan himself. He asserted that he believed the USB drive contained innocuous church pictures, and attributed his arrest to a personal dispute involving a financial matter with an acquaintance in the FSB.



Despite assertions of his innocence by United States officials, Whelan was convicted on espionage charges in 2020 and sentenced to 16 years in a Russian prison. However, he was recently released as part of a significant prisoner swap between Russia and Western nations, marking one of the largest exchanges since the end of the Cold War. The swap involved 26 individuals in total, with Russia releasing ten prisoners in exchange for 16 individuals sent to the West, including 12 to Germany and four to the United States.



Whelan's release coincided with that of other notable figures, including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who similarly faced espionage charges and a lengthy imprisonment. The exchange has drawn attention to ongoing diplomatic tensions between Russia and Western countries, highlighting concerns over human rights, international law, and the treatment of individuals accused of espionage in politically sensitive contexts.



The publication of the video footage adds a compelling visual element to Whelan's controversial case, raising further questions about the circumstances of his arrest and subsequent imprisonment. It underscores the complex intersection of legal, diplomatic, and personal factors influencing high-profile international incidents involving espionage allegations and prisoner exchanges.

