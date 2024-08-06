Bangladesh Unrest: Protestors Want Muhammad Yunus To Lead, Khaleda Zia Freed From House Arrest Top Updates

( MENAFN - Live Mint) Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Tuesday dissolved the parliament to make way for the formation of an interim administration, a day after prime Hasina resigned and fled the country following massive protests against her government. Check the latest developments:

